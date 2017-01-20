AFC championship: Can the Steelers' Triple B's lead Pittsburgh past the Patriots?

Pittsburgh Steelers (13-5) at New England Patriots (15-2)

Sunday, 6:40 p.m. ET on CBS

STEELERS AT A GLANCE

Key player: RB Le’Veon Bell. Yes, it’s obvious, but Bell has to be one of the five best players in the NFL right now. The Patriots’ M.O. on defense has long been to do what they can to take away a team’s biggest offensive weapon and make them win with everyone else. That’s not easy with Bell. The 24-year old has totaled 1,431 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns during the Steelers’ current eight-game win streak, and he sat out the regular-season finale against the Browns. That’s a great season for many players; Bell has done it in what amounts to half a season.

And he’s been even better rushing the ball in the postseason: in the Steelers’ games against the Dolphins and Chiefs, Bell had 337 yards on 59 attempts, which averages out to 5.7 yards per carry. In New England’s Week 7 win over Pittsburgh, he had 81 yards rushing on 21 carries, and 10 catches for 68 yards, but did not score.

Why they’ll win: Pittsburgh lost at home to New England, 27-16, in October, but there’s an asterisk to that game: Ben Roethlisberger didn’t play. It proved to be the only game he missed with a torn meniscus in his knee (the Steelers’ bye was the following week), and the Patriots saw Landry Jones at quarterback in the game. As Steelers’ coach Mike Tomlin excitedly noted when the playoffs began, this is the first time he’s had the Killer B’s – Ben, Bell and receiver Antonio Brown – all available in the postseason.

Pittsburgh hasn’t been overwhelming teams during its win streak; it has hit 30 points only twice, and the last six wins have been by 8 points or less. They were down 20-10 early in the fourth quarter against rival Baltimore in Week 16, scoring three touchdowns in the final 12 minutes to win; the week before, they were down 20-9 to the Bengals at halftime and posted a second-half shutout for the win. But the Steelers were able to jump out to 14-0 and 20-3 leads over Miami in the wild-card round, dictating how the Dolphins would have to play to try to catch up. It was different in Kansas City: as the expected slugfest played out, the Steelers were able to do just enough to get into scoring position. They’re tough, they’re versatile, and with Bell and Brown, they can be explosive. It’s a lot for a defense to handle.

Why they’ll lose: Look back at what we wrote about those late-season games against the Ravens and Bengals – Tom Brady and the Patriots rarely cave after building up an early lead. Even more troubling for the Steelers: they couldn’t get into the end zone against the Chiefs, settling for six field goals. As the Houston Texans learned last week and so many other clubs have learned in recent years against the Patriots, field goals won’t get it done. New England has totaled 110 points over its last three games alone.

The Steelers have also had the flu bug strike the locker room at the worst time, with receiver Cobi Hamilton saying around 15 players had been dealing with illness this week. One more note: while Pittsburgh holds a 14-11 edge in the all-time matchup against New England, the Steelers are just 2-9 against Brady.

