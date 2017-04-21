Adrien Broner arrested on warrant after being stopped in shot-up SUV

Adrien Broner is back in trouble with the law after being stopped in a bullet-ridden SUV. (Getty)

Adrien Broner can’t seem to put one foot in front of the other.

Early Thursday morning, the former four-division world champion was arrested and booked into the Kenton County Detention Center in Covington, Kentucky, just two miles from Broner’s hometown of Cincinnati, for having an open warrant from an incident in 2014 for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

Broner was pulled over when he entered Kentucky in a rented Chevy Suburban with eight bullet holes in it. The Cincinnati Enquirer reported that police put Broner and the SUV at an incident of shots fired on a Cincinnati street. Ten 9-millimeter shells were found where the shooting took place.

Broner, who was not injured, told police that a vehicle followed him and started shooting at the vehicle after he left a Cincinnati bar.

The 27-year-old was then taken into custody for the open warrant and was released a few hours later after posting a $503 bond. He is due in court on April 27.

Broner is 33-2 with 24 wins coming by way of knockout, but he is coming off a lackluster split-decision victory over Adrian Granados in February in a fight many observers thought should have went the other way. Showtime announced earlier this week that they were looking to have Broner headline a card this summer.

For a fighter who has plenty of talent and is one of the biggest names in boxing, Broner just keeps throwing it all away by continuing to get into trouble.

Broner’s troubles started in 2007 when he was arrested for aggravated robbery and felonious assault for using a firearm in a club. He was found not guilty of the charges. Later in the same year, he was arrested again on a charge of assault but the charge ended up getting dropped.

In 2008, Broner was arrested for illegally carrying a .32-caliber Smith & Wesson revolver and intimidating a witness. The charges were again dropped as was a domestic violence charge.

Trouble kept following Broner as he was charged with robbery. Then in 2012, he was again charged with domestic violence.

It finally looked like Broner was on the straight and narrow until January 2016, when he was accused of assaulting a man and robbing him of $12,000 after he allegedly lost the money betting on a series of bowling games.

When the trial started in July, Broner showed up but inexplicably came in hungover. The judge held Broner in contempt of court and he spent one month in prison.

Broner’s nickname is “The Problem.” Hopefully, one day, Broner will realize he is the problem before it is too late and he ends up becoming just another athlete who wasted their talent.

