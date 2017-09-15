Adopted son of Jerry Sandusky pleads guilty to sexual abuse charges

The adopted son of former Penn State defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky has entered guilty pleas regarding the 14 charges of sexual abuse against him.

The Centre County District Attorney’s office announced Jeffrey Sandusky’s pleas on Friday. Jeffrey Sandusky was charged with sexually abusing two minors and was arrested in February after an investigation that began in November 2016.

His trial was scheduled to begin next week and could face up to 8 years in prison.

“While we were fully prepared to proceed to trial, today’s guilty plea to all charges ensures a significant prison sentence for defendant’s solicitation of child sex crimes with two minors that once completely trusted him,” Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller said in a statement. “This outcome also ensures the victims need not suffer the trauma and re-victimization of testifying at trial and importantly, the defendant will have to comply with strict sex offender registration requirements for the remainder of his life. We are happy that these girls can move forward and experience a life with adults that deserve their trust.”

Jeffrey was one of six adopted children. One of his brothers has previously said he was sexually abused by his adopted father.

Jerry Sandusky is currently imprisoned after his conviction on over 40 counts of sexual abuse. A week ago, a CNN report revealed that a police report corroborated a former administrator’s testimony that a 2001 allegation of sexual assault by Sandusky was not the first time former Penn State coach Joe Paterno had heard of the allegations.

