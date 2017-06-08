Addison Russell subject of domestic violence investigation after wife's Instagram post

Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell will be investigated by Major League Baseball after claims of domestic violence involving his wife surfaced on social media, the Chicago Sun-Times reported on Thursday morning.

USA Today also confirmed the report.

Melisa Russell took to Instagram during Wednesday night’s Cubs-Marlins game to allege that Addison Russell had been unfaithful to her. The post has since been deleted, but not before it attracted a few comments from Melisa’s friend Carlie Reed that alleged Melisa had been both physically and mentally abused by Addison.

Addison and Melisa Russell have been married a year and have a son. Addison also has a young daughter from another woman.

Here is the since-deleted Instagram post, followed by Carlie’s comments:

View photos Melisa Russell’s Instagram post from Wednesday night, which was later deleted. (Instagram) More

View photos (Instagram) More

View photos (Instagram) More

Addison Russell is the second MLB player to have domestic violence allegations leveled against him this week. Derek Norris of the Tampa Bay Rays is also being investigated by the league after an ex-fiancée detailed his alleged abuse in a blog post.

Considered part of the Cubs’ championship core, Russell has struggled in 2017. He is currently hitting just .209 with three home runs and 19 RBI.

The Cubs drew criticism in 2016 after trading for closer Aroldis Chapman, who received a 30-game suspension for a domestic violence incident in 2015.

