Add it to the list: Ezekiel Elliott was pulled over for driving 100 mph

Another day, another story about Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott getting in trouble off the field.

According to a story published late Monday night by the Dallas Morning News, Elliott is appealing a conviction for a misdemeanor speeding ticket. According to the report, Elliott was driving 100 miles per hour in his 2016 Dodge Charger on the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco, Texas when he was pulled over earlier this year. The speed limit was 70 mph. Elliott’s attorney entered a no contest plea on June 28, the Morning News reported.

Is a misdemeanor speeding ticket, even at 30 mph over the posted limit, a big deal on its own? Not really. But that’s the thing with Elliott. It always seems like there’s some small fire the Cowboys have to put out when it comes to his behavior. It’s one thing after another.

Elliott is bracing for a suspension, a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported late last week. That comes from a number of off-field incidents, which were chronicled by Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson here. Robinson also reported that “individuals inside the franchise are irritated” with Elliott’s seemingly endless trouble off the field. That should be no surprise. The Cowboys will put up with it, because Elliott is supremely talented and led the NFL in rushing last season, but there have to be serious questions within the organization about his decision making.

The news of the speeding ticket comes less than 24 hours after news broke that Elliott was allegedly involved in an altercation at a bar on Sunday night. Elliott hasn’t been charged and details are unclear about what exactly happened, but it’s inconceivable Elliott would put himself in that position days after the report that the NFL was considering a short suspension for his off-field behavior. Elliott probably should have been laying low while the NFL considered its punishment, and he did the opposite.

If NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was wavering at all on whether to suspend Elliott, the last two days have probably helped firm up his opinion.

