Adam Jones' stunning catch may have finally given the U.S. reason to believe in the World Baseball Classic

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Adam Jones arrived at the blue outfield wall Saturday night with his eyes up, his chin up, at something close to full speed, chasing a ball that didn’t seem would ever come down.

“I’m still in kind of shock that I even got to that ball,” he’d say. “I mean, off the bat I’m just like, ‘This ball’s hit really far, so just keep going. Keep going.’ ”

He jammed his right foot hard against the warning track and leaped straight into the contorted faces just beyond the wall, into the waving arms and extended hands, into the tiny American flags and the stripes and stars, into tens of thousands of voices that urged him higher.

“You know this California air’s going to slow it down,” he’d say. “And just never quit. … I don’t mind running into a wall or two.”

There aren’t many who could hit a ball to this wall in this park in this month at night, into what breeze there was. Fewer still are right-handed hitters.

Jones knew this hitter, though. Manny Machado had been his teammate for five years, and will be again by the end of next week. He knew the sound of the ball off the bat, knew the carry, knew he’d have to get to that wall, knew Machado could carry that wall and then some, so he buried that right foot and raised his left arm three feet, maybe four feet, over the wall. The contact, his back hard against the padding, caused his head to snap back, whiplashed.

“I saw the replay after the game and,” he’d say, then smile, “one helluva catch.”

Some 250 feet away, Machado lifted his helmet toward Jones.

Not an hour later, it was Machado who’d make the game’s final out, who’d look dolefully over his shoulder as the team from the United States celebrated its 6-3 win, as his own teammates from the Dominican Republic gathered their gear.

The U.S. would advance to the semifinals in Los Angeles. The Dominicans would not.

More, perhaps, in the fourth running of the World Baseball Classic, the U.S. might’ve just gotten around to its signature game, to its signature play, Jones – the San Diego native, of the Baltimore Orioles – getting to that wall, reaching over that wall, and lighting up Petco Park.

In the arena that is the World Baseball Classic, there are games that are simply those games, as though they are played by the men in the two dugouts and for whomever chose to come to the ballpark that day and that is their reach. The drama, if there is to be any, is bottled on that field. The outcome carries only as far as the gates, and then it is gone when the lights are turned out and the last bolt is thrown.

It is for that reason, perhaps, the WBC’s traction comes and goes here, not merely out in public, where the televisions hanging above beer taps in well-attended establishments generally choose basketball, but in the very clubhouses of the very sport the WBC serves. There, it may be viewed warily. It’s a good place to get hurt. A good place to wreck a routine. A fine event to be held at arm’s length, so let the other guy play.

Then there is Saturday night at Petco Park, a place known most days for rather dreary baseball, but that acquires for a few hours a wonderful soulfulness for a game between the U.S. and the Dominican Republic. In a win for the Americans, which eliminated the defending champions and clinched a place among the WBC’s final four, chants of U-S-A merged with a roving band of Dominicans with drums, horns, guiros, flags and a whistle. The band filled the aisles with songs that extolled the virtues of its country and its ballplayers, while over the drummers’ shoulders Giancarlo Stanton was homering, and Jones was taking that home run away, and Andrew McCutchen was driving in late runs, and their own heroes were running out of time.

View photos Giancarlo Stanton reacts to his home run during Team USA’s victory over the Dominican Republic. (Getty Images) More

These are the games, it seems, and there have been others, where the tournament grows up some. The hosts find a way to play up to their reputations, and not down to them. The baseball hardened of the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Japan, and now the Netherlands continue to send their best, to play their best. The tournament can last, perhaps, if the U.S. is but a bit player, but not, perhaps, if it remains a bit player because its best routinely choose to let the other guy play.

Read More