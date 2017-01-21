Orioles' star Adam Jones lands temporary job with hometown sports team

Is a career change coming for Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones?

Probably not, but the five-time American League All-Star did describe his latest venture as “living out my dream.”

On Friday, Jones signed a one-day contact with the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League (AHL). Not to play, mind you. That obviously would not be approved by the Orioles. But instead to serve as an off-ice official for San Diego’s game against the San Jose Barracuda at Valley View Casino Center on Friday night.

"It's exciting to add a 5-time @MLB All-Star to our staff & we know he will bring a hard-working & winning mentality to our hockey club"- MS pic.twitter.com/Fyb5Nrq72a — San Diego Gulls (@SDGullsAHL) January 20, 2017





Exactly what was Jones responsible for, you might be wondering. Quite a lot actually, and it all seemed pretty important.

Here’s how the Gulls described it:

As part of his new role as an off-ice official, Jones will serve as a penalty box attendant. His main responsibilities encompass keeping track of and recording all penalties and all penalty situations, opening and closing the penalty box doors allowing players to enter and exit, and providing referees with official game pucks as necessary.

In many ways, the game ran through Jones. The officials relied on him to keep things moving, which is actually a lot of pressure. Like playing center field, he had to be on his toes at all times. It appears he was, as there was no report of a mistimed penalty.

Jones, who grew up in San Diego and is a Gulls season ticket holder, was obviously ready for the task. He even had time to sneak in a few autographs during the second intermission.

This guy does it all. ???? pic.twitter.com/F41ksYxQCu — San Diego Gulls (@SDGullsAHL) January 21, 2017





As for the game, the Gulls skated away with an easy 5-1 victory. Goalie Jhonas Enroth finished with 30 saves on 31 shots, which is pretty darn good. But still nothing compared to Zach Britton’s 47-for-47.

