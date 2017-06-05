Adam Gase looks set to lead the Miami Dolphins to greatness

Quickly rising through the ranks of NFL coaches since his time as quarterback coach with the Denver Broncos, Adam Gase was put on the fast track to becoming an NFL Head Coach. Whether it was getting the most out of Tim Tebow in Denver, coaching Peyton Manning, or helping orchestrate a bit of a turnaround for Jay Cutler, Gase had succeeded as a coach.

Highly sought after during the 2015 offseason, Adam Gase eventually decided to join the Miami Dolphins. A first time head coach, Gase was also the league’s youngest head coach at the time of his hire. Despite his success, these two facts kept some Dolphins fans on edge as they tempered expectations for the road ahead. However, even those that supported Gase could not have seen last season coming.

Starting off the campaign at 1-4, the Miami Dolphins orchestrated a massive turnaround in the second half of the campaign. Winning nine of their final 11 games, Miami made the playoffs for the first time since the 2008 season. Despite the team’s defensive struggles and first round exit, Dolphins fans began to expect even more success this season.

Again though, many fans of the Miami Dolphins likely recall back to the 2009 season when this conversation was had. Coming off a Division winning campaign in 2008 under then coach Tony Sparano, Miami would go 7-9 in both 2009 and 2010 despite high expectations. Given this correction back to mediocre levels, Dolphins fans are right to still be on edge about this team and it’s head coach.

However, recent events during the Miami Dolphins OTA’s have given me new faith and a high level of respect for head coach Adam Gase. Forcing the rookies to practice without logos on their helmets, Gase is forcing these players to earn their logos in an attempt to build both a solid work ethic and to also defeat the entitlement mentality that some of these players likely have.

Creating an environment where everything must be earned by the players themselves, Gase is creating a positive culture for the team to build off of. Doing this will only push Miami to new heights this season as they attempt to prove the experts wrong once again. Another factor here that could lead both the Dolphins and Gase to greatness is the team’s new philosophy about contracts.

Refusing to cave to Reshad Jones contract demands last offseason, Miami made Jones prove that he deserved a new deal. The same is likely going to occur with Jarvis Landry. Making him prove himself once again this season, Landry is now held accountable for his future contract, forcing him to perform at a high level this season in order to earn his contract.

Because of this new accountability structure, the Miami Dolphins look to be on the verge of breaking out. With Adam Gase at the helm, the team and the coach could quite possibly be on the verge of greatness.

