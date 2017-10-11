ACC trying to meet preseason College Football Playoff hopes

The Atlantic Coast Conference entered the season flexing its muscles with the defending national champions, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and abundant hope to show it's deeper than just one team.

Halfway through the season, it hasn't turned out that way.

The ACC seems to be a league with one dominant team in the Clemson Tigers and several solid squads still learning how to contend on the national stage.

Florida State's vast array of talent made them the trendy preseason pick to supplant Clemson while Louisville and Heisman winner Lamar Jackson appeared ready to challenge for league supremacy.

But the Seminoles and Cardinals have come up short.

Florida State is off to its first 1-3 start in 41 years in big part to losing quarterback Deondre Francois for the season in its opener with Alabama. Louisville was waylaid at home, 47-21, by Clemson in a September showdown that fizzled out before halftime. Virginia Tech, which won the ACC Coastal Division a year ago, also had its chance against Clemson at home and it, too, came up short in a 31-17 loss.

Now, a new group of contenders have emerged - all with questions about their staying power.

''We can never rest easy or think we've at the top,'' Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant said. ''There will be challenges every week.''

The ACC teams with the best chance of beating Clemson and earning a spot in the College Football Playoff along with the Tigers are No 11 Miami and No. 20 North Carolina State.

The Wolfpack is off to their best start since Philip Rivers was the quarterback 15 years ago. The Wolfpack, with wins over Florida State and Louisville, had Clemson in its sites a year ago but a blocked field at the end of regulation bailed out the Tigers, who won 24-17 in overtime.

North Carolina State hosts the Tigers on Nov. 4 with the ACC Atlantic clearly in play.