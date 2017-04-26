ABS' Makinwa unsure about his players' future

The Saraki Boys' tactician says he worried about some of his players that may not return to the club for the rest of the season after finishing 10th on the log in the first stanza

ABS FC coach, Henry Makinwa says he is not satisfied with his side’s current position on the Nigeria Professional Football League table.

The Saraki Boys finished 10th on the log with 25 points from 19 league games in the first stanza, but the tactician claims that they deserve to be among the top teams on the table

"We did wonderfully well in the first half of the season but the position is not where we should be, we deserve to be up there on the log," Makinwa told Goal.

Makinwa also said that some of his players may not return to the club for the second half of the season after some top clubs have tempted them with bigger with bigger wages.

"But a lot of things happen, nine of my boys are being lured by bigger clubs, promise them big contracts and all that, and that’s where the problem lies – they told them not to get injured.

"So, how do we correct that, we have tried to talk to them but we wouldn’t know, we are resuming trails this Saturday and we don’t know how many of them will come back, so when they come back we will see.

He added that he has invited some players from the lower leagues for trials, but he is unsure if their clubs will release them since the Nigeria National League is not on break.

"We have also asked new players but it is very difficult because we have to negotiate with the clubs because most of them are in the NNL, so I don’t know what to do.

"With nine transfer requests from my players, it is disturbing for me and the team.

"Of course we are ABS but for example if big clubs like Enyimba, Plateau United call for these young boys, they will go for more money and this is normal, so it is not that we don’t pay, we them well and bonuses get paid as at when due.

"So if those guys are called, what are you doing you run there and this is a normal thing in football."