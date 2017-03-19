ABC's broadcast crew calls the Cavaliers 'an absolute joke' for resting their players

For the second consecutive week, the NBA’s primetime Saturday night game will be played without some of the biggest names on the bill, as the Cleveland Cavaliers announced hours before their matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers that LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love will all rest.

A week after the Golden State Warriors rested Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala — with Kevin Durant already injured — against the San Antonio Spurs, who were without Kawhi Leonard (concussion) and LaMarcus Aldridge (heart murmur), the Cavs are pulling the same move, and the folks working for the NBA’s television partner at ABC aren’t too happy about it.

After Michael Wilbon questioned how Cleveland’s Tristan Thompson — he of the 437 consecutive game streak — can beg his way into the game and James couldn’t, ABC turned to Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy, who respectively called the decision “an absolute joke” and “a prosecutable offense.”

“I understand the medical information that we are acquiring,” said Jackson. “I even understand that we are getting more and more data to protect the players, but this still is an absolute joke. Who is protecting the fans? Who is protecting the game of basketball? Something’s gotta be done.” “If this was any other business, it would be a prosecutable offense — this type of bait-and-switch maneuver that the NBA allows its teams to pull,” added Van Gundy, “and quite frankly, if you look at the athletic performance teams, these groups that are supposedly preventing injury, when I look at the Cleveland Cavaliers, they’ve been injured all year, so how good are they doing at what they say the can accomplish?”

Play-by-play broadcaster Mike Breen capped the segment by pointing out that James, Irving and Love are all scheduled to play on Sunday night, when the Cavs play the L.A. Lakers in the same building.

The benefits of rest have been the subject of studies by the league office, individual teams and their medical and training staffs for some time now. The 82-game NBA schedule causes fatigue, which creates an increased risk of injury. No matter how many people scream about players not resting in the days of yore, the fact remains sitting on certain nights at particular points of the year can keep players fresher for the playoffs and prolong their careers. In the long run, that’s a good thing.

But when the news drops hours before a nationally televised game? That’s frustrating for anyone settling in on the couch for a night of professional basketball — and even more so for fans who may have paid thousands of dollars to attend a game LeBron & Co. should otherwise be playing. Obviously, those fans ran the risk of missing any one of those players on the road trip due to injury, but when a healthy James is literally sipping coffee on the end of the bench, it’s a whole lot harder to swallow.

Both Wilbon and Van Gundy made salient points. Thompson is the only member of the Cavs to have played all 67 games so far this season, so wouldn’t he be more in need of rest than James or Irving? And Love returned to action on Thursday after missing a month with an injured left knee. If he was healthy enough to play 20 minutes against the Utah Jazz two nights earlier, did he need the rest?

Washington Wizards point guard John Wall is among those who argue if you’re healthy enough to play, you should play, because you owe it to the fans. “That’s the difference about our league now,” Wall told CSN Mid-Atlantic this week. “It’s kind of gotten a little softer. Guys sit out and rest.” True to form, he fought through a recent foot injury to play in both games of a back-to-back this weekend.

“I’m not the type of guy who wants to sit down and rest. I think you owe it to the fans,” added Wall. “They paid money to come see us play. That’s how a professional goes out there and competes. If nothing is hurt, you can play go play.”

