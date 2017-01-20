Aaron Rodgers trolls the Falcons over them pumping crowd noise into Georgia Dome

For years, the Green Bay Packers would gladly share their suspicions that the Minnesota Vikings were pumping noise into the Metrodome.

Same story in 2017, different dome.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a dry sense of humor at times, and he got off a pretty good joke on Friday. He called back to the Falcons having a 2016 draft pick taken away for pumping crowd noise into the Georgia Dome.

“It’s really loud in there,” Rodgers said, according to Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “Whether that’s all natural or not is yet to be seen.”

That’s pretty good.

The noise at the Georgia Dome will be a factor in Sunday’s game. It’s the last NFL game at the dome (our Jay Busbee wrote a tremendous sendoff to the Georgia Dome this week) and the Falcons have never celebrated an NFC championship there. They’ve never won an NFC championship in any Atlanta venue; their only NFC title game win was in January of 1999 at the aforementioned Metrodome in Minnesota. Atlanta fans want to see some history.

Falcons fans will also want to throw off Rodgers, who comes in on an amazing hot streak. The Georgia Dome hasn’t always been known for how loud it can get (without help), but last week’s crowd for the divisional playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks was fantastic.

The Falcons fans would probably argue that they don’t need the artificial noise for Sunday. They’re sure to let Rodgers hear it loud and clear.

Falcons fans are hoping to send the Georgia Dome off with a win Sunday. (AP) More

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is the editor of Shutdown Corner on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @YahooSchwab