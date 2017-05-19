Aaron Rodgers gets Iowa high school class out of final with one tweet

It’s a strange thing, Twitter. Imagine 20 years ago trying to explain the concept of one day in the future “tweeting” at a famous sports star, and should they answer you, there’s a chance your high-school teacher might let you out of that final exam.

Yet here we are.

So some kid in Iowa by the name of Peyton Meyer decided to tweet at Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to see if the QB could help get them out of their sports lit final — so many questions, but let’s unpack this as best we can.

@AaronRodgers12 our teacher agreed to not give us a final in sports lit if you retweet this! PLEASE RETWEET SHE IS YOUR BIGGEST FAN!???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/w4WrU2BlUf — Peyton Meyer (@peytonmeyer22) May 19, 2017





The teacher, Laura Roberts, likes Rodgers, which we can understand. He’s great at football and a handsome man, to boot. Clearly, if she’s teaching a sports lit class, she knows all about the guy.And while we’re at it, can we talk about this curriculum? Speaking of things we didn’t have 20 years ago, where were all the sports lit classes when I grew up? Yeah, I had to learn the old-fashioned way: by reading Sports Illustrated and the Sunday edition of the Boston Globe.

So I’ll be darned, Rodgers wrote back.

I'm sure a sports lit final is very important, but here you go….#PayItForwardFriday https://t.co/Kj9pMwMDlT — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) May 19, 2017





First of all, can’t you just hear Rodgers actually saying these words? Like, sure, class, whatever you need … and boom, tweet button pushed. What a time to be alive.

This sort of thing has happened before, in fact with Kobe Bryant doing it just the other day. Perhaps it’s a thing now. (Luckily for teachers, classes in many schools are finished by now.) We might be a tiny bit ambivalent about the whole getting-out-of-finals thing, but yeah, if this was me at their age, I’d be celebrating by becoming an even bigger Rodgers fan than Ms./Mrs. Roberts.

Certainly, she knows Rodgers’ nickname, “The People’s Champion.” Here’s betting the next picture we see of this class, they’re all collectively doing The Belt.

