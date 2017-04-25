Aaron Ramsey urges Arsenal to treat each league game as a cup final

Aaron Ramsey has urged Arsenal to treat the remaining seven games in the league as cup finals so as to secure a top four spot and qualify for the Champions League next season.

The Gunners progressed into the finals of the FA Cup on 23 April following a brilliant win over Manchester City in the semi-finals at Wembley. The north London club were trailing courtesy of a second half goal by Sergio Aguero, who beat Nacho Monreal in a foot race and chipped the ball above Petr Cech.

The Spanish defender made amends for his mistake as he got on the end of a brilliant cross by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to level the score and take the game to extra time. Alexis Sanchez scored the winner in the first period and the Gunners went on to their third FA Cup final in four years, winning two of them in the process.

The north London club are currently seven points behind fourth placed City, having played a game less and need to win their remaining games if they have to have any chance of making the top four. They have won their previous game against Middlesbrough and face Leicester City in midweek after a gruelling weekend Cup semi-final.

"We just stick together as a team," he told Arsenal's official website. "We know what we are capable of doing. It is just about repeating that in every game.

"We played against a top-quality team with some unbelievable players and we stood up to the test. We did answer that and have shown what we are all about.

"We are in the final now so we have something to look forward to. Now we have seven finals in the Premier League to try and get into that fourth position. It is going to be an exciting end but one that we are more than up for."

Ramsey also waxed lyrical on the support, stating that they were at their side throughout the match and deserved much praise for pushing them on when they needed it most.

"They were absolutely brilliant today," the midfielder added. "We felt them behind us. They were our 12th man. Going a goal behind they stuck with us. We stuck at it as a team and got our rewards in the end."

A win against Chelsea in the FA Cup final will make them the most successful club in the competition and extend Arsene Wenger's legacy as the manager who has won the trophy seven times, more than any other.

