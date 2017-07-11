Aaron Judge's legendary Home Run Derby performance introduced the world to baseball's newest star

MIAMI – One hundred fifty years ago, when baseball was in its infancy, never could it have dreamed of a night like Monday, of a man like Aaron Judge. He does things to a baseball that defy comprehension and test the limits of physics and remind the jaded masses of the human body’s ability to perform wondrous feats. Progress is typically a slow burn. Judge took an evolutionary leap over a conflagrant two hours.

The evening ended at 10:20 p.m. ET on the 80th swing of Judge’s Home Run Derby-winning, star-affirming, zeitgeist-capturing show. Forty-seven went for home runs, the kill shot a 458-foot screamer to center field. They traveled 3.9 miles total, the shortest 372 feet, the longest 513. Three more exceeded the 500-foot mark. Balls went to left, center, right, ricocheted off the glass wall to his pull side and the hands of those bold enough to believe they can catch something that steamed off the bat at 110 mph-plus and the acid-trip sculpture in center field at Marlins Park, the stadium that served as Judge’s playground.

He is 25 years old and a rookie and a New York Yankee, and those three things together make him the star baseball needs. Mike Trout is one of the best players ever and Bryce Harper a wonderful representative of what baseball can be, but Aaron Judge is something altogether different, a 6-foot-7, 282-pound, right-handed singularity – a specimen whose ability can make a sport rethink its limits because he stretches so beyond what was believed to be possible.

“I’ve never seen somebody hit a ball like that in my life,” Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez said. “Never ever ever ever ever ever.”

He took a moment to consider Judge’s performance before saying something that might be blasphemous were it not absolutely true.

“Not Babe Ruth,” Perez said. “I don’t think anybody could hit the ball like that.”

Aaron Judge's 47 home runs during Monday's Home Run Derby traveled nearly four miles in distance.

If this all sounds like hyperbole, it’s only because Judge traffics in the hyperbolic. He entered the Derby as the favorite following a first half in which he thumped 30 home runs and slashed .329/.448/.691. He saw his opponent in the first round, the Marlins’ Justin Bour, whack 22 home runs, and though the sellout crowd ostensibly had shelled out hundreds of dollars a ticket in hopes of Judge facing another Marlin, Giancarlo Stanton, he was showered with boos. After his seventh home run landed 501 feet away, Judge turned the fans for good. He was about to put on a show to rival – and, eventually, exceed – Josh Hamilton and Mark McGwire and the rest of the legendary Derby participants.

“Once Justin put on a show like that,” Judge said, “I just had to go to work.”

Work. That’s a funny word. Because when Aaron Judge swings a bat, it looks like anything but. It’s what makes scouts marvel the most. His swing is so … easy. The knock on players of Judge’s size – the reason so few have sustained major league careers – is because honing and repeating a swing with such long levers takes an immense amount of effort. Just last fall, when Judge joined the Yankees, he looked positively lost. He batted .179 and struck out 42 times in 84 at-bats. The too-big-to-succeed stereotype dogged him. Coming into spring training, he wasn’t guaranteed the right-field job.

Today, to dream of the Yankees without him – to dream of baseball without him – is depressing. The star-making machines of the NFL and NBA don’t translate in baseball. It is a parochial game. The relevance of the All-Star week waned in recent years because of it, and even though a new timed format imbued the Derby with an energy it long lacked, the paucity of instantly recognizable names left it, as so much else in the sport, something for the die-hards.

Though three months does not make a star, Judge’s power, his pinstripes, his age, his marketability and his unfailing likeability do make him the finest crossover candidate to play baseball since Ken Griffey Jr. twisted his cap backward and inspired a generation now in its 30s and 40s. Baseball constantly crowns the next big thing. After too many Joffrey Baratheons, Judge may be Daenerys Stormborn, his dragon a bat.

