Aaron Judge now one homer away from Mark McGwire's rookie record

Mark McGwire might want to say some final words to the MLB rookie home-run record. It may not be his much longer.

New York Yankees slugging rookie Aaron Judge is now one homer away from tying McGwire’s record after he crushed two more homers Sunday. Judge now sits at 48, one shy of 49, with seven games left to play. Meaningful games, too, as the Yankees are trying to climb the AL East standings to match the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox are five games ahead of the Yankees in the division, after Boston beat the Reds 5-4 on Sunday and the Yankees lost to the Blue Jays 9-5.

Aaron Judge is one homer away from tying Mark McGwire's rookie record of 49. (Getty Images)

Judge hitting two homers to pass McGwire in seven games certainly isn’t a sure thing, but Judge has been hot lately, so momentum is on his side. After hitting three homers in all of August, Judge has hit nine in September. In his last seven games, he’s hit five homers.

McGwire set the homer record in his famous 1987 season, and nobody has even come close. Judge is the only other rookie in MLB history to even top 40 homers. Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger, the runaway favorite to join Judge in Rookie of the Year honors, hit his 39th homer of the season Saturday, which set the NL rookie record.

Homer watch 2017, it’s on.

