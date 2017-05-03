Aaron Judge destroyed a TV with an enormous batting practice home run

New York Yankees rookie Aaron Judge spent the month of April slugging some insane home runs. Judge hits homers that are big, fast, and go very far. He helped the Yankees make an incredible comeback on April 28 by hitting two in one game, the second of which was the hardest hit homer in the StatCast era. He hit 10 homers in April, something only two other rookies have ever been able to do in April.

And just when it seems like Aaron Judge’s home runs can’t get any more impressive, he proves the world wrong.

During batting practice on Tuesday, Judge unleashed a home run that was so enormous, so gigantic, so ridiculous, that it actually did some property damage.

Aaron Judge's batting practice session caused some real DAMAGE at the Stadium earlier today. pic.twitter.com/bDmXa32afR — YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 2, 2017





When the Yankees decided to open new outfield terraces at their stadium, they probably didn’t envision a baseball flying in and destroying something. But that’s exactly the kind of power that Aaron Judge holds within his bat. He hit a BP homer right into one of those new terraces in the outfield of Yankee Stadium, and it murdered a 50-inch flat screen TV:

Aaron Judge destroyed a baseball that then destroyed a TV in one of the @Yankees new outfield terraces. Wow ???????? pic.twitter.com/GkKilEJ4hF — Matthew Stucko (@MatthewStucko) May 2, 2017





Yowza. You can see exactly where the ball hit at the top, which led to that big black circle on the screen.

At this rate, it’s only a matter of time before Judge hits a home run that crashes right through a wall and breaks the sound barrier. If he ever gets the chance to play at Coors Field, a hitters’ paradise, we might actually see that happen.

Liz Roscher is a writer for Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email her at lizroscher@yahoo.com or follow her on twitter! Follow @lizroscher

