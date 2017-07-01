Aaron Judge is defying everything we know about baseball stats

Everyone knew New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge was going to be a unique player. His height told us that much. Only a handful of players have reached the majors at 6-foot-6 or taller. Even fewer have stuck around long enough to make a significant impact.

Those who lasted did so with a similar skill set. They supplied elite power, excellent patience and a ridiculous amount of strikeouts. The same should have been expected of Judge. In many ways, that’s been the case. Judge is tall, powerful and whiffs often.

But there’s one key area where Judge is completely defying the odds. Despite a strikeout rate that places him among the league’s worst, Judge is hitting an incredible .331 through his first 328 plate appearances.

Consider this: 28.5 percent of all Judge’s plate appearances have ended in strikeouts. That ranks in the top-15 this season. Judge went into Thursday’s game with a higher strikeout rate than Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber — and Schwarber was sent to the minors after hitting .171.

Schwarber may be an extreme example, but his performance highlights just how difficult it is to hit for average when you strike out at such an extreme rate. Only one hitter in MLB history has posted a .300 average or higher while striking out in at least 28 percent of his plate appearances. Melvin Upton hit exactly .300 in 2007. He had a 28.1 percent strikeout rate.

If you want to go further back, Mark Reynolds flirted with .300 in 2006, hitting .299 with a 26.4 percent strikeout rate. That same year, Ryan Howard hit .313 despite a 25.7 percent strikeout rate.

Judge is whiffing more than all three players. He’s hitting .331.

View photos Every ball seems to be falling in for Aaron Judge in 2017. (AP Photo) More

The correlation between a high strikeout rate and a low batting average is obvious. If a player swings and misses a lot, he’s not making contact often. If he’s not making contact, he’s not putting the ball in play. If he’s not putting the ball in play, he’s not getting a lot of hits.

Most of that is true for Judge. Judge’s Contact%, which measures how often a player makes contact with balls both in and out of the strike zone, is just 69.3 percent. That’s the 12th lowest rate in the league.

When Judge has made contact, though, balls are falling in. Judge has 89 hits, which put him near the top of the league. One of the main factors contributing to that is Judge’s batting average on balls in play, or BABIP.

BABIP measures how often a ball put in play goes for a hit. It was initially believed the average BABIP should be about .300, but there are some exceptions. Speedy, contact hitters, like Ichiro Suzuki can post higher BABIPs since they put the ball in play often and use their speed to beat out hits. Hulking sluggers, like Adam Dunn, can post lower BABIPs since most of his balls are hit in the air, and easier to field.

Dunn’s career BABIP was .286. Ichiro, who is considered a pretty big outlier, has a career BABIP of .339. Judge leads baseball in 2017 with a .419 BABIP.

That figure isn’t just high for this season, it’s historically significant. Only three players in MLB history have ever posted a BABIP higher than .419. Babe Ruth had a .423 BABIP in 1923, George Sisler had a .422 BABIP in 1922 and Rogers Hornsby had a .422 BABIP in 1924.

While that’s tremendous company, Judge’s high BABIP makes evaluating his season complicated. Nothing in Judge’s profile suggests he should post abnormally high BABIPs. He’s more Dunn than Ichiro at the plate. The fact that’s he’s been able to do so thus far suggests he’s benefitted from a fair amount of good luck.

It’s also plausible that Judge has been locked in all year. If he’s hitting the ball hard and seeing the ball extremely well, perhaps his BABIP should be exceptional. It’s at least something to consider.

Read More