Aaron Judge does his best Derek Jeter impression against the Red Sox

Aaron Judge is a baseball-destroying, franchise-altering, giant of a human being.

Now it turns out the New York Yankees’ outfielder does a pretty good Derek Jeter impersonation as well.

In the third inning of Judge’s first trip to Fenway Park, the rookie somehow tracked down a Xander Bogaerts foul ball, diving into the stands for a truly ridiculous catch.

Maybe it’s the fact that he’s wearing a Yankees jersey, maybe it’s that he was facing the Boston Red Sox, but something about that catch looked oddly familiar.

Red Sox fans look away.



Man, that never gets old.

Back to Judge — the play was initially called a foul ball, leading New York manager Joe Girardi to challenge the ruling almost immediately. It did not take long for the umpires to correct their decision. It did, however, give fans all the opportunities they needed to watch that glorious piece of fielding over and over and over again.

Incredibly, that was Judge’s second highlight of the night with the game hardly a third of the way done. In the second inning, he launched his seventh home run of the year off reigning American League Cy Young winner Rick Porcello as the Yankees beat the Red Sox, 3-1.

That’s certainly one way to throw yourself into one of baseball’s most fierce rivalries.

Oh, did we mention Wednesday is Aaron Judge’s 25th birthday, yet? Because it’s totally his birthday today. He’s already given himself better gifts than most sports fans could hope for.

