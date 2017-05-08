Aaron Hicks is probably still looking for this Javy Baez moonshot

Wrigley Field is an Outfielder’s Nightmare, part 2,573,893.

Aaron Hicks has spent his entire career in the American League. He’s never had to worry about running into the brick walls at Wrigley Field, or dealt with the bleacher bums or got lost looking into the lights.

At least, not until Sunday night.

When Javy Baez launched a home run to left field in the third inning, Hicks immediately had no clue where it was going. The Yankees’ outfielder just stood there like a kid in class caught daydreaming.

Javier Baez's ball finds the bleachers while Aaron Hicks is probably still trying to find it.???? pic.twitter.com/P9HTUE8UWu — Cubs Live (@Cubs_Live) May 8, 2017





*Enhance*





Oh yeah, that’s the good stuff.

Maybe Hicks just finally noticed the architectural beauty that is Wrigley Field. Maybe he saw a really low flying airplane and got scared. Maybe he looked up, realized he couldn’t see the Sears Tower — yes, it’s the Sears Tower, it’ll always be the Sears Tower — and was momentarily confused about what city he was in.

Almost any explanation would be better than just simply losing sight of the ball.

Having said that, if there’s one argument to support Hicks blunder, it’s the fact that Baez put this ball in the clouds before it found the Wrigley bleachers.

Javier Baez with an absolute moon shot. 104.5 MPH at a 39 degree launch angle… Max height 143ft. — Daren Willman (@darenw) May 8, 2017





It’s going to be really easy to write this moment off as a learning experience for the Baby Bronx Bombers, but it’s also going to be one that haunts Hicks for awhile. Especially as the Yankees get better over the next few years and return to their insufferable status as baseball’s Evil Empire.

In those moments when New York gets overwhelmingly annoying, remember this moment. Remember Aaron Hicks misplaying a no-doubt home run so poorly that he’s likely still looking for it.

