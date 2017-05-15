Aaron Hernandez's fiancee tells Dr. Phil she does not believe his death was a suicide





Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, fiancee of the late Aaron Hernandez, does not believe the former Patriot died by his own hand.

Speaking on Dr. Phil’s syndicated television show, Jenkins-Hernandez said Aaron Hernandez sounded positive and excited to speak to their daughter in the hours before he was found dead on April 19. “Daddy’s going to come home,” she quoted him as saying.

“He definitely was emotional and we had talks about encouragement,” Jenkins-Hernandez said. “’You’re going to come home, we’re going to keep fighting.’ But I never would have suspected something like this.” She indicated that he never talked about suicide, and believed when she was first called by the prison that the suicide news was a hoax.

Hernandez was found dead in his cell just days after being found not guilty in a double homicide case from 2012. Hernandez had been serving time for the murder of Odin Lloyd, found dead in 2013. Since his death, Hernandez’s conviction has been struck from the record.

In the far-reaching interview, Jenkins-Hernandez spoke on the Lloyd murder, the possibility of Hernandez’s jailhouse relationships, and the contents of suicide notes.

“We were definitely leaning toward an innocent verdict,” she said of the Odin Lloyd trial. “I truly don’t [believe Hernandez killed Lloyd]. He may have been at the wrong place at the wrong time, but I don’t believe what has been said out there to be accurate.”

“Everyone has their own choice in friends,” Jenkins-Hernandez said. “He didn’t have the best choice in friends, but that didn’t make him a bad person.” She said he wasn’t a gang member, but conceded that she would not have known if he were.

