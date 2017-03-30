Aaron Hernandez trial: Fiancée shows her loyalty with a new last name

Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez once again took to the witness stand on Thursday, once again finding herself center stage of a murder trial involving her still fiancé, Aaron Hernandez.

Hernandez, the former New England Patriots star tight end, is already serving a sentence of life without the possibility of parole for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd in North Attleboro, Mass. He is now charged with the 2012 homicides of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in a drive-by shooting in Boston, which stems, prosecutors say, from Abreu earlier spilling a drink on Hernandez in a nightclub.

Parts of Jenkins-Hernandez’s testimony were familiar. She again took an immunity deal to become a prosecution witness, yet once again offered brief, vague, mostly useless answers.

She was, all these days later, still standing by her man, doing her best to help him beat the rap.

Part of her appearance was new, though – namely the hyphenated name.

The former Shayanna Jenkins, 27, isn’t married to Hernandez. The two have remained engaged since October 2012, she said. They also have a 4-year-old daughter together.

In 2015, however, Jenkins-Hernandez had her name legally changed, adding Aaron’s surname. That was just after Hernandez was convicted of the Lloyd murder. That sent Hernandez away for life and caused his small NFL fortune to disappear due to legal bills, creditors and civil suits.

Stripping away all context, this is a tale of pure and puzzling devotion.

Hernandez has seemingly little to offer – he’s locked up, broke and one of the most infamous convicted murderers in America. The couple’s 7,100-foot McMansion in North Attleboro is vacant and on the market for $1.299 million. The $40 million deal he signed with the Pats was long ago voided.

And there is strain on Shayana Jenkins-Hernandez. The victim of Hernandez’s first conviction, Lloyd, was the happy-go-lucky boyfriend of Jenkins-Hernandez’s sister. The two siblings, once extremely close from growing up in a single-parent home, are now, understandably, estranged.

Becoming legally married seems pointless. It conveys no known benefits for Jenkins-Hernandez. Even if Hernandez became a model prisoner, the Massachusetts Department of Correction does not allow conjugal visits for anyone, according to spokesman Chris Fallon. The couple will never be allowed anything more than “a very brief welcoming and departing embrace and closed mouth kiss.” Other than that they can sit side by side and hold hands.

Jenkins-Hernandez routinely attends the current trial in Suffolk Superior Court and, as always, is polite, engaging and friendly to everyone. Once again on Thursday, she sat as a state witness but offered consistent resistance to prosecutor Patrick Haggan, essentially neither recalling nor remembering anything of note.

She knew nothing of the murders in Boston nor what prosecutors allege was the subsequent shooting by Hernandez of his friend, Alexander Bradley. She could recall few, if any, notable dates, times or conversations. She pretty much remembered nothing about anything.

At one point, Haggan was inquiring about tattoos that Hernandez and Jenkins-Hernandez got during a trip to California. Aaron’s reads: “Remind me that we’ll always have each other … ” It’s part of a lyric from the band Incubus, although Shayanna says she discovered it on Pinterest. Her tattoo almost certainly finishes the verse: ” … When everything else is gone.”

Even on this unimportant, non-incriminating point however, she wasn’t sure what her own tattoo reads, this despite it being inked on her own skin.

“Oh geez, I’d have to look,” Jenkins-Hernandez said, signaling that doing so would require disrobement. Judge Jeffrey Locke spared her of that.

On another occasion she was asked what Hernandez would do down in his basement man cave – which included a pool table, bar, weight room and movie theater. She claimed she didn’t know.

