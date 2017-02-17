Juror candidate in Aaron Hernandez double murder case thought Hernandez was involved in deflate-gate

Aaron Hernandez, pictured in court on Feb. 14 as jury selection began in his double murder trial. (AP)

If you only casually follow the New England Patriots in the Boston area, you can get your stories mixed up.

Like, thinking former New England Patriots tight end and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez was involved in deflate-gate.

A juror candidate in Hernandez’s double murder case drew a chuckle when she said she didn’t know much about the Hernandez case but remembered her co-workers discussing his involvement in deflate-gate, according to the Boston Globe. Deflate-gate, an overblown controversy about the Patriots perhaps deflating footballs, happened a year-and-a-half after Hernandez was arrested and charged with murder.

“Deflate-gate has nothing to do with this case at all,” Suffolk Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Locke said, according to the Globe.

The Globe said Hernandez and his lawyers got a laugh over the mix-up. The woman was excused from jury duty.

Hernandez is already serving a life sentence after he was convicted for the 2013 murder of acquaintance Odin Lloyd. Hernandez is preparing for a new trial, for the drive-by shootings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in downtown Boston in 2012. Hernandez has pleaded not guilty.

