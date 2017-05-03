Aaron Hernandez alleged 'murder car' pulled from eBay sale

A car purported to have previously belonged to disgraced former NFL played Aaron Hernandez was taken off online auction site eBay as bids reached over $100,000.

Hernandez hung himself in his jail cell just days after being acquitted of the drive-by murder of two men; he was already facing a life sentence without parole for the murder of Odin Lloyd.

Police were a loss at the murder of Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu, who were shot in their car at a traffic light in 2012, until Hernandez's silver 2006 Toyota 4Runner was discovered during the investigation of Lloyd's shooting.

Hernandez was aquitted of the murder although, during the trial, the prosecuting attorney said he was the only one tied to what was described as the 'murder car'.

The eBay listing had read "This is the REAL DEAL !!!" according to multiple news sources, "Nows your chance to own this infamous piece of famous football memorabilia !!"

The car is now owned by Jack Fox, the car dealer who leased the Toyota to Hernandez just after he was drafted to play for the New England Patriots, CNN reported. Hernandez had helped Fox with promoting his dealership and the two had a good relationship, Fox said.

However, in 2012, around the time of the shooting, Fox stopped seeing the car. When he tried to get it back from Hernandez, the player offered to buy it outright. The day after the shooting took place, prosecutors had said that Hernandez leased a new car.

The eBay listing reportedly said that the car still had dust from where police had checked for fingerprints.

The company told IBTimes UK that the listing had been removed as "it violated our Offensive Materials Policy - Items Related to Violent Felons. Any listing on the eBay platform that violates our policies are removed and we take appropriate action with the seller."

