Aaron Donald ends his holdout, reporting to Rams facility

The best player on the Los Angeles Rams roster, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, surprisingly ended his holdout on Saturday, reporting to the Rams’ facility and passing his physical.

Pro Football Talk was first with the news.

The 13th overall pick in 2014, Donald was with the Rams for mandatory minicamp in June but stayed away from his team for the preseason in protest of his contract; he’d like a pay raise after being named a first-team All-Pro each of the last two years and a Pro Bowler in each of his first three seasons.

Pro Football Talk reported that Donald will not play in Sunday’s season opener against the Indianapolis Colts, and cited a source who said he may not be ready to play for a week or two.

Prolonging his protest would have cost Donald over $106,000 a week and the forfeiture of $711,000, part of his signing bonus; the Rams have agreed to waive the $1.48 million in fines they could have levied against Donald for missing training camp and will not waive any of his remaining contract guarantees.

Though Donald’s agents and Los Angeles have been far apart on a new contract to this point, he may still get a new deal.