Aaron Altherr has hit three-run homers in three straight games

The Phillies are playing the Mariners this afternoon. In the third inning, Phillies left fielder Aaron Altherr hit a three-run homer. Neat! Even neater, though, is that Altherr did that yesterday too. And the day before.

It’s not too common for guys to it three-run homers three games in a row. It’s the first time a Phillies player has done it since Mike Schmidt did in 1981. I couldn’t immediately find the all-time record for most three-run home run games in a row, but it can’t be much more than three, right?

Either way, a nice week for Altherr. Those three dingers. Eight extra-base hits in his last eight games. At the moment he’s hitting .347/.434/.708 and is on a 30-homer, 100-RBI pace.

That Ruben Amaro sure knew what he was doin’ when he was building this team, eh?

Follow @craigcalcaterra