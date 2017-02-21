A-Rod: 'Zero' chance he'll play again

TAMPA, Fla. — When standing on a baseball field as something other than a player for the first time, there is the matter of what to do with one’s hands.

There are the back pockets, of course, but using them only serves to amplify the fact one has no idea what to do with one’s hands. Because no one stands around with his hands in his back pockets, except perhaps for the guy trying to play off having been handcuffed for knocking over trash cans outside the 7-Eleven.

Arms crossed looks – what? – coach-ish. Authoritative. Arms crossed says, “I’m thinking over here. First I’m watching and then I’m thinking.” Arms crossed and rocking back and forth – heels to toes and back – says, “I’m watching. And I’m thinking that my back hurts a little from standing around for two hours with my hands in my back pockets.”

Hands on hips announces to the world, “I’m playing Simon Says. Who’s with me?”

Which gets us to Alex Rodriguez on Tuesday afternoon here at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Left side, just off the infield dirt. Batting practice going on. Fungoes flying. Him with no glove. Just a man, his thoughts, a pair of sunglasses and his new gig as a $21-million guest instructor.

And his hands.

“I was trying,” he said, “to emulate how Lou Piniella would walk around.”

Turns out, Rodriguez did not awaken on any morning this winter to the call of one more baseball season. He was apparently unmoved by his proximity to 700 home runs, and so will stand at 696 for eternity. He will leave that .200 right there at the bottom of his stack of 22 batting averages, the saddest among them.

Outside of a few days here and there, the uniforms will remain on their hangers, and the only baseball bat he’ll handle is the one propped in the corner of his office, and whatever you think of his career will remain exactly what it is.

Asked if he were retired, A-Rod said, “Yes I am.”

Asked if there were any chance he’d reconsider, he said, “Zero.”

I’m a little surprised.

Not that Rodriguez wouldn’t have anything else to do. He has a curious mind, is a curious soul, so wasn’t ever going to be the guy who killed hours walking around the house testing the moisture levels on his potted plants, wondering what to do with his hands. He can, however, be stubborn.

Leaving the game last August was not his idea. And if the Steinbrenners had not pulled the plug, he’d have been standing out on that field Tuesday afternoon with a glove and a plan to hit .300. He said Tuesday he’d received calls from “a few” teams about continuing his career with them, which surprised him for two reasons – that they had his phone number and that they surely knew he’d just hit .200 last season.

He said he’d briefly considered those possibilities last August, if only in the way you’d consider jumping up and down in a rain puddle on your way to work. The short-term pleasure probably wouldn’t merit the lunchtime mildewy socks.

“I haven’t had those thoughts,” he said. “I know that was the general sense last year, that I’d come back and play.”

Instead, he said, or seemed to say, he wished to honor the decision made by Hal Steinbrenner to celebrate him on that rainy Friday night in August, to have him as an occasional instructor and life coach going forward, and to have him help guide tomorrow’s Yankees into tomorrow. It might sound weird, given his accumulation of misguided yesterdays, but he did work hard, and he does know the game, and if you can’t honor his numbers, you certainly can learn from his mistakes.

So, if the night of his final ballgame were to end with him being fired while batting .200, well, it also included him walking off the field with his mother and daughters and with an invitation to visit just about whenever he wanted. There are young men in his old clubhouse now waiting on their first big-league at-bat, on their first real professional failures, and what they know of Alex Rodriguez is 696 home runs and 3,115 hits and a championship and $450 million and something about a dude named Tony. That’s it. And every single one of them would take that, or even just some of it.

No, he’ll be good at this for as long as it inspires him, for as long as they’ll listen.

“He’s gotten back up and fought his way back,” manager Joe Girardi observed. “You can learn a lot from that as well.”