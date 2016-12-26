A happy Eden Hazard continues to spread joy for revitalized Chelsea

There’s something of the artist to Eden Hazard. Watch the whimsical Chelsea creator play, all improvisation and imagination, and it’s unmistakable. But it’s also apparent in his psychological makeup. He has to feel happy and unconstrained to thrive. And when he doesn’t, he’s a cheap impersonation of his best self.

In his first three seasons at Chelsea, he fluttered about, creating and scoring goals. He was in the Professional Footballers’ Association Team of the Year all three years. He was the Young Player of the Year in 2013-14 and swept all three Player of the Year awards in 2014-15 when he scored 14 league goals for the second year running, in spite of not being a striker.

The smiling Hazard has returned this season.

But last year, as the Blues came unstuck under Jose Mourinho, no player fell further from his peak than Hazard, who didn’t record a Premier League goal until April 23. A year after Mourinho had called him one of the top three players in the world, the lithe little Belgian looked lost and frustrated and bored as all kinds of rock and grit clogged up the machinery that had churned systematically to the league title the season before.

Rather than left to roam free, Hazard was chained to various assignments and slipped hopelessly out of his joyous form of the season before. There was talk of a move to Paris Saint-Germain. There was talk of a move to Real Madrid.

But Hazard stayed. And this season, under Antonio Conte, who fields at least six and sometimes seven players behind Hazard to take the defensive burdens off him, the 25-year-old is reborn. On Monday against Bournemouth, he scored his ninth goal of the season and helped to set up another in a 3-0 victory (a club-record 12th straight in the Premiership), as the Blues march convincingly to what looks like another league title.

In the 23rd minute, Hazard started the attack on the first goal. His run and dish to Cesc Fabregas allowed the Spaniard to feed his countryman Pedro, whose delightful chip put the Blues ahead.

That Hazard is unchained was apparent just before the half hour, when he attempted a Rabona – shooting by swinging his right leg behind his standing left leg – from outside the box, which very nearly beat goalkeeper Artur Boruc.

Eden Hazard rabona LOL pic.twitter.com/qylbI1KngC — KTBFFH (@pathyeshme) December 26, 2016





He was so dominant in the first half that literally every time he dribbled at an opponent, he was successful.

Eden Hazard attempted 8 take-ons in the first half vs. Bournemouth. He completed all 8! Outrageous levels of ball control. pic.twitter.com/yeecKK2uGY — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 26, 2016





Just after the break, he took on his man yet again, was chopped down and coolly converted the penalty.

Eden Hazard toys with his defender, hesitating and then taking off, shifts the ball out of reach and wins a penalty. #CFC pic.twitter.com/56fZDFGtyG — Chelsea GIFs (@ChelseaGIFs) December 26, 2016





Hazard makes no mistake from the spot, forcing Boruc the wrong way and calmly slotting it in. 2-0. #CFC pic.twitter.com/Ygg6nJ6QHQ — Chelsea GIFs (@ChelseaGIFs) December 26, 2016





He scuffed a shot in the 53rd minute that Pedro could have deflected in, had he read it better.

Hazard didn’t just dribble circles around his opponents. He even chipped a teammate when Fabregas was grounded by a tackle.





And then Hazard chuckled.

Welcome back, Happy Eddie. We’ve missed you.

Leander Schaerlaeckens is a soccer columnist for Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter @LeanderAlphabet.