Is 9-7 Enough For Texans Head Coach Bill O’Brien

When Texans head coach Bill O’Brien arrived in Houston, he was taking over a team that had a disastrous 2-14 season. Even with the bad season, the building blocks for a good team were there. Players such as J.J. Watt, DeAndre Hopkins and 1st overall pick Jadeveon Clowney. These are players any franchise wants to build around. However, there is now a question surrounding coach O’Brien. Has he done enough?

On the surface, O’Brien has done an excellent job. Three straight seasons with a 9-7 record and two consecutive AFC South titles. The team has progressively made it deeper in the playoffs as well. No appearance in 2014, lost in the Wild Card Round in 2015 and lost in the Divisional Round in 2016. Again on the surface these are improvements, however the statistics tell a different tale.

Houston has seemingly gotten worse in almost every category rank wise since O’Brien took over.

Team Records, Leaders, and League Ranks Table Poin Poin Poin Off Off Def Def Over Over Over Year Lg Tm W L Div. Finish PF PA PD Pts Yds Pts Yds T/G Pts± Yds± 2016 NFL Houston Texans* 9 7 1st of 4 279 328 -49 28 29 11 1 26 26 10 2015 NFL Houston Texans* 9 7 1st of 4 339 313 26 21 19 7 3 10 12 6 2014 NFL Houston Texans 9 7 2nd of 4 372 307 65 14 17 7 16 2 11 19

Provided by Pro-Football-Reference.com: View Original Table

As you can see there is quite the disturbing trend happening here. Offensive points per game have gone down each season as well as yards per game. Defensive points allowed per has increased as well. Turnover ratio and point differential have dropped towards the bottom and this is very concerning.

There are a multitude of reasons for the decline and tapering off of offensive numbers. Poor quarterback play and a rash of injuries. Ryan Fitzpatrick has had the best season of any Texans quarterback over that time span and in reality, it isn’t all that impressive.

Passing Table No. Player G GS QBrec Cmp Att Cmp% Yds TD Int Y/A AY/A Y/C Y/G Sk 14 Ryan Fitzpatrick 12 12 6-6-0 197 312 63.1 2483 17 8 8.0 7.9 12.6 206.9 21

Provided by Pro-Football-Reference.com: View Original Table

Better than average, but not by much. Fitzpatrick did just enough to get the job done and not cost the team games.

Arian Foster’s last season in Houston was marred by injury and even when healthy was not producing all that well. Ultimately his injury was the breaking point for Houston which ended up in his departure.

Rushing & Receiving Table Game Game Rush Rush Rush Rush Rush Rece Rece Rece Rece Rece No. Player G GS Att Yds TD Y/A Y/G Rec Yds Y/R TD Y/G YScm Fmb 23 Arian Foster 4 4 63 163 1 2.6 40.8 22 227 10.3 2 56.8 390 2

Provided by Pro-Football-Reference.com: View Original Table

The production from Foster, even when healthy left a lot to be desired. This is from the first drop off in offensive production for the Texans, 2015 compared to 2014.

Former Texans running back Arian Foster More

Eventually a coach is held responsible for the product on the field. The best example is that of Jeff Fisher. Fisher seemingly held on to a job while perpetually going 8-8. Every once in a while a Fisher coached team was capable of rattling off a 10+ win season. But looking at his overall coaching record, his win percentage is only .512. His continuous “acheivement” of a .500 record is nothing to get excited about. Fisher finished with a .500 record or with in one game of .500 10 out of his 22 coaching seasons. Tennessee fired him and so did Los Angeles (formerly St. Louis), is this the blueprint for O’Brien’s future?

Granted O’Brien has a long way to go before we can make any judgments on his overall coaching ability. But given what has transpired since he has taken over, a cause for concern is necessary.

O’Brien has more time in Houston compared to if he was in a different situation. This is due to some of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL lining up under center. The decline of Foster does not help the case for the offensive’s production either. The team is entering a transition period this season. They have a great core of players but key positions such as quarterback are in flux.

With the influx of talent in Houston, O’Brien is able to buy himself some time. O’Brien is safe for this season, especially considering the quarterbacks of Deshaun Watson, Tom Savage and Brandon Weeden. If Houston has a down year, it will not be the end of his coaching career with the Texans. It is next season which will decide his fate. By then, Watson will have enough experience in the offensive system to take over the starting job. Until then it is all eyes on O’Brien and making sure the avoids the downward trend statistically it has been on.

The post Is 9-7 Enough For Texans Head Coach Bill O’Brien appeared first on Cover32.