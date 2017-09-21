The 76ers said a lot of wild stuff about Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and Jahlil Okafor

The Philadelphia 76ers are operating as usual, setting grand expectations on their high-end draft picks, offering vague recovery timelines on injured pieces to The Process, and treating anyone who no longer fits into that plan as a commodity. Welcome to the start of training camp in Philadelphia.

In less than an hour on Wednesday, the Sixers brass: 1) dubbed Ben Simmons an “elite passer” and “a multi-position elite defensive player” with “breakaway speed that is jaw-dropping” and downright Usain Bolt-esque; 2) gave no update on Joel Embiid’s status eight months after he suffered a knee injury the team initially called “minor,” other than to say he’s still not cleared for 5-on-5 practice and may not be ready for the start of the season; and 3) openly admitted Jahlil Okafor is being shopped.

All in the course of a media luncheon.

Ben Simmons: ‘He’s got a real chance to be great.’

We believe in Simmons, too, making him the top-ranked playmaker in our NBA 25 Under 25 series, despite the No. 1 overall pick in 2016 having not played a single NBA game. But the Sixers, who have already set “Hall of Fame type of player” expectations on the 21-year-old Australian, kept the bar higher: “I don’t say this lightly,” coach Brett Brown told reporters, “he’s got a real chance to be great.”

“He’s playing 5-on-5 basketball,” added general manager Bryan Colangelo, “and dominating the gym.”

More from Brown on Simmons, via The Inquirer:

• On his vision and intellect: “When I watch him, either in an open court or in a half-court situation, those two things immediately stand out and really make him an elite passer.”

• On his breakaway speed: “If you were to interview a world-class sprint coach, they would talk about that. … Baseline to baseline, there’s a thing we’re referring to as ‘Bolt’ when we talk to Ben, where, you are Usain Bolt, and off you go. It’s jaw-dropping at times, his ability to cover ground.”

• On his ability to defend multiple positions: “I think when you go to the defensive end, it’s where he’s going to make his biggest mark most immediately. I think right off the bat, he has a chance to be an elite defender, for some for the reasons I just said, mostly the physical side, the reaction side. There’s an Australian grunt in him, a grit — he was for sure raised in that country, you can see it.”

Just about the only thing we shouldn’t anticipate from Simmons in his rookie season is a refined jumper. “None of us should expect him to come out and start burying 3’s,” said Brown. But a 6-foot-10 dude boasting elite passing and defense with world-class speed? Sign me up for that guy right now.

Joel Embiid: ‘It’s not about being ready for the first practice, or the first game.’

Of course, these Sixers have always been an optimistic bunch. And why shouldn’t they be? They gambled the franchise on a few lottery tickets and won more often than not. I’d be confident, too.

Well, except when it comes to injury timelines. The 76ers have a long history of misrepresenting injuries, and the Embiid saga has been no different. What was once “a minor tweak” to the 7-footer’s left knee in January soon became a bone bruise in early March and season-ending meniscus surgery later that month, only after beat reporter Derek Bodner broke the news of a tear in the cartilage.

We’re eight months removed from the initial injury, on the verge of training camp, and Embiid is still not fully cleared. This is discouraging news about a player who missed the first two years of his career with foot injuries and played just 31 games, albeit spectacularly, on a minutes restriction last season.

“[The doctors] have him on a conservative path that will hopefully put him in a planned progression to have sustainable on-court success,” Colangelo said of Embiid, via The Athletic. “It’s not about being ready for the first practice, or the first game. And he will be out there on the first practice and the first game. The question is how much, how little, if at all.”