76ers: Markelle Fultz’s injury not serious, but he’s out for rest of summer league

Dan Feldman

Markelle Fultz hurt his ankle at summer league.

But this injury won’t put him in line with Nerlens Noel, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons as 76ers first-round picks to miss their rookie year.

Missing 1-2 weeks in the middle of the offseason is no big deal. This is more noteworthy only because Fultz’s recovery period will come during summer league, his highest-profile developmental opportunity.

But he’ll be back in the (emptier) gym in a couple weeks, readying for the season.