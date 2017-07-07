$71M offer to Tim Hardaway Jr. raises questions about Knicks' building plan

After sitting out the first few days of the NBA’s 2017 free agency period, the New York Knicks leapt into the market with gusto on Thursday night, getting restricted free agent shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr.’s signature on a four-year, $71 million offer sheet. To some, this particular leap might look like a majestic cannonball. To others, it’s more akin to a painful full-extension belly flop.





How much did Knicks general manager Steve Mills, who’s taken the organization’s reins following the ouster of Phil Jackson, want to ensure that he got his man? He structured the offer sheet to include a fourth-year player option that, if exercised, will pay Hardaway nearly $19 million for the 2020-21 season, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical.

He also included a 15 percent trade kicker, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ian Begley — a bonus paid directly to a player when he’s traded, making the prospect of moving on from said player more painful and costly, and that “can be a nuisance” when trying to move that player, because it increases the amount of incoming salary that must be accounted for under the salary cap by your trade partner, as detailed by salary cap expert Larry Coon.

due to trade kicker, any team acquiring THJ will owe him $22M in last year of contract (if he opts in). that's magnificent — Ben Detrick (@bdetrick) July 7, 2017





The Hawks have reportedly represented that they wanted to keep Hardaway, a 25-year-old shooting guard whom they acquired from the Knicks back in 2015. But judging by the word from ESPN’s Kevin Arnovitz …

Hawks were thinking something in the neighborhood of $45M for Hardaway. This latest act of Knickery should make the call easier. — Kevin Arnovitz (@kevinarnovitz) July 7, 2017





… and ESPN’s Zach Lowe …

The Hawks were willing to offer Hardaway a four-year deal in the $48 million range, league sources said. The Knicks blew that out of the water with a four-year, $71 million monstrosity.

… it seems unlikely that Atlanta will choose to kickstart what looks to be a multi-year rebuilding effort by committing $71 million to Hardaway for the next four years — “a contract that far exceeds anything that most NBA executives anticipated for the 25-year-old who was drafted by the Knicks in 2013,” according to Sam Amick of USA Today Sports — when they’ve already got $54.3 million tied up for the next three in Kent Bazemore on the wing.

(Briefly: Yes, the fact that the Knicks traded Hardaway only to give him a monster deal two years later is pretty funny. So, too, is the fact that the return for Hardaway — a first-round draft pick used on Notre Dame point guard Jerian Grant — was later flipped, along with center Robin Lopez and point guard Jose Calderon, to the Chicago Bulls for Derrick Rose and Justin Holiday. The Knicks let Holiday, who played pretty well last year, walk back to Chicago for two years and $9 million, and will have to renounce the rights to Rose to have enough cap space to sign Hardaway. Fun stuff, all the way around.)

“This is not an indictment of Hardaway as a player — he has his flaws but absolutely has his place in the league,” writes Jeff Siegel of Hawks-focused blog Peachtree Hoops. “This is an indictment of the contract, the direction Atlanta is going, and the vast dichotomy between those two things.”

“Direction” is a pretty important word here, and raises a pretty important question: Where, exactly, are the Knicks trying to go?

After four straight losing seasons and the jettisoning of Jackson, the Knicks entered this summer in position to chart a new path. New York controls all its first-round draft picks moving forward, has three young future building blocks in rising star Kristaps Porzingis, center Willy Hernangomez and 2017 first-rounder Frank Ntilikina, and — with the notable exception of what looks like an albatross of a deal for aging, injury-prone and suspended center Joakim Noah — didn’t have any significant money on the books beyond next summer.

The Mills-led front office had reportedly been telling “agents and rival executives that other priorities in free agency include trying to trade Carmelo Anthony and finding a point guard to help ease the NBA transition for” Ntilikina, who’s got a fascinating collection of physical tools at 6-foot-6 with a 7-foot wingspan, but who’s still just 18 years old and making the leap to the world’s best league straight from France. The team’s construction seemed conducive to a plan of staying low and building, letting the young players play, keeping the powder dry and cap space clear.

