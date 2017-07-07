50 questions as the 2017 college football season approaches

The 2017 college football season kicks off in just 50 days. Scary, isn’t it?

With the season fast approaching, here are 50 questions we have entering the season. We don’t profess to know any of the answers to these sometimes serious, sometimes general and sometimes absurd inquiries. But we’re looking forward to finding them out.

• How is Florida State approximately a touchdown underdog vs. Alabama in Week 1?

• Will Clemson’s Week 1 replacement for QB Deshaun Watson be the starter for the entire season?

• How long will it take Lamar Jackson to score the 25 TDs he accounted for in the first four weeks of 2016?

• Is the ACC going to be the deepest conference in college football again?

• Will Wake Forest successfully keep its plays under wraps for the entirety of the 2017 season?

• Is Miami QB Malik Rosier going to make Miami fans forget Brad Kaaya leaving early?

• Can new North Carolina QB Brandon Harris have similar success to former Tar Heel QB Mitch Trubisky?

• Will Boston College LB Harold Landry become a sleeper Heisman contender with a 20-sack season?

• Is Georgia Tech going to have another quiet 9-win season?

• Will Alabama win another national title?

• Will anyone pose a serious challenge to the Tide in the SEC West?



• Is Auburn QB Sean White really going to get Wally Pipped by Jarrett Stidham?

• Is LSU RB Derrius Guice going to post statistics to rival Leonard Fournette’s 2015?

• Is Malik Zaire the QB Florida needs to win the East easily?

• Will Georgia QB Jacob Eason make a significant leap in his sophomore season?

• How much of a spolier will Ole Miss be without any postseason hopes?

• Will Tennessee fans be happy if the Vols go 9-4 again?

• What happens in College Station if Texas A&M loses to UCLA in Week 1?

• Is former Indiana coach Kevin Wilson the fix for Ohio State’s passing game?

• Will Northwestern’s football team be a worthy sequel to its basketball Cinderella?

• Are Pitt and Penn State rivals or not?

• Will Jim Harbaugh announce depth chart changes via YouTube?

• Is Indiana going to go to a third-straight bowl for the first time since 1988?

• Will Rutgers score against Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State?

• Will new Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck row a boat in each of Minnesota’s 10,000 lakes?

• Is Jeff Brohm going to make Purdue immediately relevant within the Big Ten?

• Who is the best quarterback in Los Angeles? USC’s Sam Darnold? UCLA’s Josh Rosen? The Rams’ Jared Goff?

• Is a healthy Washington QB Jake Browning better than his L.A. Pac-12 counterparts?

• Will either of the Arizona teams be looking for a new coach at the end of 2017?

• Is Colorado in for a rough tumble from the heights of 2016?

• Stanford’s going to be really good again, isn’t it?

• Can Washington State survive its Week 1 game vs. Montana State?

• Can new Cal coach Justin Wilcox work miracles with the Cal defense?

• Is the Big 12 going to get left out of the College Football Playoff again?

• If it isn’t, does Oklahoma have to win at Ohio State?

• Will Oklahoma State have the most explosive pass game in the country?

• If Texas wins at USC in Week 3, how will Texas fans overreact about Tom Herman?

• How will Kansas State exceed expectations despite being picked to finish in the top four of the Big 12?

• Will Texas Tech realize that defense is a necessary part of football?

• With Kansas planning $300 million in football facility improvements, will that equate to less than $100 million a win in 2017?

• Four Notre Dame, will eight wins be enough?

• Will South Florida make a run at going undefeated?

• If USF isn’t the group of five team that makes a New Year’s Six bowl, who the heck will it

be?

• Can Houston beat Texas Tech for the second time in their last three meetings?

• Can QB Tom Flacco keep Western Michigan elite?

• How many people who think Wyoming QB Josh Allen is an early pick in the 2018 NFL draft will watch him for the first time in Week 1 vs. Iowa?

• How ugly will new Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford’s return to colllege football be with games vs. Alabama and Washington in September?

• Can Appalachian State pull off a Michigan miracle 10 years later in Week 1 vs. Georgia?

• Will Idaho finish its tenure at college football’s top level with another bowl appearance?

• Will the College Football Playoff get a ratings spike with New Year’s Day semifinals?

