49ers working out Leon Hall

We learned on Tuesday that safety Jairus Byrd had a workout scheduled with the 49ers and that the team would also be looking at other possible defensive back additions.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that one of those defensive backs is former Bengal and Giant Leon Hall.

Hall moved from Cincinnati to New Jersey last season and had 31 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble in 12 games for the Giants. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Bengals and played a leading role in all of them outside of the time he missed while recovering from two Achilles tears.

Hall spent most of his time in the slot for the Giants and would give the 49ers an experienced option for that spot in a cornerback group that skews younger heading into the 2017 season.