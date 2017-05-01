49ers thought Bears were taking Solomon Thomas No. 2, would have taken Reuben Foster No. 3

The Chicago Bears shocked a lot of people by moving up to No. 2 to draft North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. The team that traded them the No. 2 pick was surprised too.

The MMQB’s Peter King was embedded in the San Francisco 49ers‘ draft room, and that turned out well when the 49ers had an eventful first round. When the 49ers traded the second overall pick to the Bears, they figured it was for Stanford defensive lineman Solomon Thomas.

“Man, who do they want?” 49ers general manager John Lynch said, according to The MMQB. “Gotta be Solomon, right?”

“Call me crazy,” 49ers chief strategy officer Paraag Marathe said. “But I think it’s Trubisky.”

“Then why’d they go get [free-agent quarterback Mike] Glennon?” Lynch said.

So yeah, Lynch had the same question as most people sitting at home watching the draft on TV.

View photos Reuben Foster and Solomon Thomas were the 49ers’ first-round picks. (AP) More

The second twist is that if the Bears took Thomas, the 49ers were going to take Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster third overall, if they weren’t able to move down a bit and take Foster a little later. As it turned out the 49ers got Thomas No. 3, and then got Foster No. 31 after trading back up into the first round. Foster had a huge fall in the draft due to a shoulder issue and off-field concerns.

“Had Solomon been gone, we’d have gone Reuben. And been happy,” Lynch told King after picking Thomas.

Another fun nugget from King: Denver Broncos general manager John Elway called Lynch the night before the draft and said “he’d heard reliably that the Browns really might take Trubisky.” Garrett seemed like a lock to be the first overall pick by the time the draft started, but the 49ers were not certain who the Browns were taking No. 1 until the pick was announced.

It’s a fun read from inside a draft room that was in the center of the action on Thursday night. The excitement of the 49ers getting Foster, a player they rated third overall on their board, is clear. If the 49ers are right about their evaluation, they got a heck of a haul in the first round of John Lynch’s first draft.

And everyone was surprised by the Bears’ move up for Trubisky.

