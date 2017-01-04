49ers interview Anthony Lynn for coaching job

FILE - In a Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 file photo, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn addresses the media after he was named interim head coach following the firing of head coach Rex Ryan, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Lynn, will make his head coaching debut Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, at MetLife Stadium against the New York Jets as the interim and is expected to be in the running for the job this offseason. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) -- The San Francisco 49ers are interviewing Buffalo Bills interim coach Anthony Lynn for their head coach opening.

The team met with Lynn on Wednesday as the Niners began the process of finding the replacement for Chip Kelly, who was fired after one season on Sunday. San Francisco also fired general manager Trent Baalke and is looking to fill that spot as well.

CEO Jed York said earlier in the week that he was open to hiring the head coach or the general manager first and the key issue was finding two people who can work closely together in those roles.

