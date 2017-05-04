49ers CEO Jed York wants to break bread with Jim Harbaugh, so here's what they should eat

When San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York saw Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh — the brother of the man with whom York used to work — at the NFL’s owners meetings, John suggested that York sit down and have a bite with Jim Harbaugh at some point to clear the air.

York told The MMQB’s Peter King that he’s open to the idea.

"Dessert? No thanks, I'm stuffed." What dinner between Jim Harbaugh (L) and San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York might be like.

“I said, ‘I’d love to do that.’ I’d love to get together,” York said. “And I think enough time has kind of passed where you can let whatever issues were there be buried and just truly be thankful for three great years when nobody expected us, certainly in 2011, to beat the Saints the way we did, to get close and, you know, be two muffed punts away from going to a Super Bowl in ‘11.

“Just all the things that happened — and I’d love to sit down with Jim. Not in front of cameras, not in front of anybody else, but just share an evening with him and truly say, ‘thank you,’ and wish him the best of luck. Not obviously when he plays Notre Dame, but for the rest of the season, wish him the best of luck.”

This is interesting to read given all that happened between York and Jim Harbaugh before and since he left the 49ers to go coach at Michigan. But time heals all, and as some famous, now probably dead person once said, “let food be thy medicine.”

So when and where should they eat? Well, given that all that has transpired over the past 30 or so months since their final days together, Harbaugh has thrived and York has been the one who has seen his franchise go into the dumps, even with some optimism. Short of the most improbable Super Bowl run in history forthcoming, we suggest York fly to Michigan for the repast. After all, he has the private jet.

Our suggestion: Roast, a Michael Symon restaurant that has earned high praise and is regarded by Zagat reviewers as being both “hearty” and a place that will “reward your inner caveman/cavewoman,” which we suspect might make Harbaugh happy.

Now, what should they eat? Here’s how we’d plan the meal:

Starter — Ceviche

Look, it hits on all the themes. Harbaugh could make a disarming power play by ordering this (revenge is best served) cold dish, which also features lime, red onion, cilantro and chilies for that perfect balance of spice, tart and bitter — a nice summation of the relationship between York and Harbaugh back in the day.

Salad course — Caesar

Keep it simple and classic. The themes are impossible to overlook. The salad was named after Julius (right?), and his life was all about power struggles. If Harbs was Julius Caesar, then York must be Cato the Younger, yeah? It’s too perfect.

Sometimes, it takes a giant piece of meat to bring people back together.

Steak — *Dry Aged Porterhouse for two

* please allow 40+ minutes

Seriously, that’s what the menu says. This is pretty funny on multiple levels. First, Harbaugh once said that his favorite Thanksgiving dish is steak, which is the most Harbaughian thing ever. He also said he considers steak to be a daily supplement, so there really would be no other protein choice here. “I take a vitamin every day,” Harbaugh once said on his radio show. “It’s called a steak.”

Second, the idea of these two sitting there, patiently rehashing the past for 40+ minutes, is just poetic. Someone will crack before the cow hits the table — guaranteed.

