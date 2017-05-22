4. Los Angeles Dodgers (26–19, plus-64, LT: 4)

Who’s the best pitcher in baseball that not enough people are discussing? I nominate Alex Wood:

Alex Wood MLB ranks (minimum 40 IP):

ERA: 1.88 (2nd)

FIP: 1.90 (2nd)

Park-Adjusted ERA (2nd)

Park-Adjusted FIP (2nd)

K%: 29.9% (5th)

HR/9 IP: 0.21 (2nd)

At first you could wave away Wood’s dominance as a product of lucky scheduling, with standout performances against bottom-of-the-league offenses like the Giants and Pirates. Then Wood sauntered into Coors Field and shoved six shutout innings at the Rockies, allowing just five hits and one walk while striking out 10—the second of three straight no-run performances that he’s put up. Two more challenging tests lie ahead against the Cubs and Cardinals in his next two starts. If Wood can keep flashing goose eggs against those two tougher clubs, we might have a definitive answer for who’s the number-two starter on a team that boasts the best pitcher in the world, and six guys who are never quite sure when their next start might occur.