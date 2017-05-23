2018 NASCAR schedule: Brickyard 400 moves to September

The Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is moving to September.

The race, which has seen dwindling attendance as the racing product has struggled to keep fans’ interest, will be the final race of the 2018 Cup Series regular season. Currently positioned at the end of July, the Brickyard 400 will be run on Sept. 9, the 26th race of the season.

The 2018 playoff schedule looks different as well. Las Vegas, which is getting a second date in 2018, will be the kickoff race of the 10-race playoffs. It takes the date occupied by Chicagoland, which moves up to July 1. Richmond, which has previously served as the final race of the regular season, will now have the second race of the playoffs.

The third race of the first round will be at Charlotte before the second round includes Dover, Talladega and Kansas. The final four tracks in the playoffs — Martinsville, Texas, Phoenix and Homestead — are unchanged. The Charlotte race will be run on the track’s infield road course. It’ll be the first time the Cup Series has utilized anything other than the 1.5-mile oval at the track.

The track will have 13 turns when you count the traditional oval corners.

View photos The roval layout. (Charlotte Motor Speedway) More

The season has three off weekends. The first is Easter weekend (April 1) and the second is Father’s Day weekend (June 17). The final off weekend comes on Sunday, Aug. 25.

Despite producing better racing over the last two seasons with Sunday afternoon races, Richmond’s spring race will return to Saturday night. Here’s how the 2018 schedule looks in its entirety:

Feb. 18: Daytona 500

Feb. 25: Atlanta

March 4: Las Vegas

March 11: Phoenix

March 18: Auto Club

March 25: Martinsville

April 8: Texas

April 15: Bristol

April 21: Richmond

April 29: Talladega

May 6: Dover

May 12: Kansas

May 19: All-Star Race

May 27: Charlotte

June 3: Pocono

June 10: Michigan

June 24: Sonoma

July 1: Chicago

July 7: Daytona

July 14: Kentucky

July 22: New Hampshire

July 29: Pocono

Aug. 5: Watkins Glen

Aug. 12: Michigan

Aug. 18: Bristol

Sept. 2: Darlington

Sept. 9: Indianapolis

Sept. 16: Las Vegas

Sept. 22: Richmond

Sept. 30: Charlotte (road course)

Oct. 7: Dover

Oct. 14: Talladega

Oct. 21: Kansas

Oct. 28: Martinsville

Nov. 4: Texas

Nov. 11: Phoenix

Nov. 18: Homestead

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is the editor of Dr. Saturday and From the Marbles on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at nickbromberg@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @NickBromberg