2017's No. 1 player Michael Porter commits to Missouri

Courtesy of Les Schwab Invitational

The top senior in America, Michael Porter Jr. asked for his release from Washington this week in wake of Lorenzo Romar being fired. Now, the senior at Seattle (Wash.) Nathan Hale has settled on where he will play his college basketball.

The 6-foot-9 small forward confirmed to Rivals.com that he will attend Missouri to play for new head coach Cuonzo Martin.

"I am very comfortable with the Mizzou program because I have been around it for so long," Porter Jr. told Rivals.com. "Coach Cuonzo is a great guy who I'm proud to call my coach, and can't wait to restore the atmosphere to Mizzou Arena alongside him, the coaching staff, and my new teammates."

Just yesterday, Porter's father Michael Sr. who had been an assistant at Washington confirmed to Rivals.com that he has accepted a similar position at Missouri. So, it's not a surprise to see his talented son follow suit.

A big time athlete with an advanced skill set, Porter can shoot from well beyond the three point line, is dangerous in transition and can also be a dangerous low post scorer.

"Missouri is home, and I can't wait to be back there with all the people I've grown close to, especially my family," said Porter. "I believe that next year will be something incredibly special, and my goal is to win an NCAA Championship."

Porter Jr. is now the second member of Missouri's recruiting class joining four-star combo guard C.J. Roberts who committed to previous coach Kim Anderson.