Presenting the 2017 Yahoo Sports All-Minor League Team, led by a pair of 19-year-old players of the year whose two-league jumps embodied their leaps toward the top of prospect lists. The remaining players are not some makeshift prospect ranking but rather an ode to the best performers in the minor leagues this year, with an emphasis on those who played particularly well for their age at their level.

Player of the Year: Ronald Acuna, OF (AAA/AA/A+, Atlanta) – What Acuna did in blazing through the Braves’ system this season was not only unprecedented but uncanny: As he faced better pitching, he actually improved. It’s not like he was mediocre in A-ball, where he OPS’d .814. The Braves understood there was more there, particularly when examining his exit velocities, which are not just good for minor leaguers but, should they hold, will be truly elite in the major leagues, just behind the Giancarlo Stantons and Aaron Judges of the world. They played at Double-A, as Acuna’s OPS jumped to .895. That was plenty for Atlanta to push the center fielder to Triple-A, where he hit .344 with a .940 OPS. His total season line: .325/.374/.522 with 21 home runs, 82 RBIs and 44 stolen bases. Acuna can cut down on his strikeouts (144 in 557 ABs), but for someone who doesn’t even turn 20 until December, that’s nitpicking. He’s a star – and soon.

Pitcher of the Year: Forrest Whitley (AA/A+/A, Houston) – The text came from a scout in mid-May: “Just saw Forrest Whitley. He’s the best pitching prospect in baseball.” Others had the high-draft-pick pedigree, others yet the overwhelming velocity, but Whitley’s consistent excellence over the course of his first full season proved that scout prophetic. When the Astros drafted him with the 17th pick last year, they were giddy at the possibilities within the 6-foot-7, 240-pound right-hander. Over 92 1/3 innings, Whitley struck out 143 hitters and allowed just five home runs. Once promoted to High-A, his walk rate stabilized, and the control and command joined him in Double-A as well, where he has punched out 26 in 14 2/3 innings. Whitley turns 20 next week and, like Acuna, should make his major league debut before he can take a drink legally.

C: Francisco Mejia (AA, Cleveland) – For the second straight year, Mejia is the first-team catcher, and as he joins the Indians for the stretch run, he’s the most highly regarded catching prospect to debut in the big leagues since … Buster Posey? If you don’t count Jesus Montero – and you shouldn’t – then Mejia, his special bat and his lightning-bolt arm qualifies. The Indians have Yan Gomes and Roberto Perez, and that’s all well and good, but a 21-year-old, switch-hitting, .300-batting catcher who can throw out runners at a 30 percent-plus clip is someone who bludgeons his way into a lineup that’s already pretty damn good.

Honorable mention:

1B: Ryan McMahon (AAA/AA, Colorado) – Yes, getting to play more than half your games in the Pacific Coast League is going to help your numbers, but McMahon’s .355/.403/.583 line wasn’t purely PCL-driven. Aside from a down 2016, the 22-year-old has been crushing ever since the Rockies took him out of high school in 2013, and more and more he’s looking like their first baseman of the future. For now, the power is still more gap than home run, but so was Matt Holliday’s and Nolan Arenado’s in the minor leagues, and, well, we see how that turned out.

