2017 US Open: Phil Mickelson's caddie preps to play even though their chances aren't looking good

ERIN, Wisconsin — Phil Mickelson’s weather window – the four-hour delay he needs to make his tee time Thursday at the U.S. Open – isn’t looking promising.

Thursday’s weather forecast at Erin Hills calls for clouds in the morning, before giving way to sunshine in the afternoon. No rain. No lightning. No reprieve for Mickelson, who’s chosen to attend his daughter’s high school graduation in San Diego over the one major not on his résumé.

Despite the forecast, Mickelson has yet to withdraw from the tournament, according to a USGA spokesman. He’s under no obligation to formally withdraw from the tournament, meaning he has right up until his 2:20 p.m. CT tee time.

Amanda Mickelson’s graduation begins at 10 a.m. PT – 12 p.m. CT. Phil Mickelson’s plan is to attend, hop on a private jet and make his way to suburban Milwaukee as quickly as possible.

“I need a minimum four-hour delay most likely,” Mickelson told CBS Sports on Sunday. “That’s the way I’ve mapped it out. I can get in the air right around my tee time, or just prior.”

Phil Mickelson’s caddie, Jim “Bones” Mackay, is at Erin Hills preparing even though his player is not. (AP) More

If Mickelson doesn’t make it, the first alternate is Mexico’s Roberto Diaz, who has been preparing here this week … something Mickelson has not.

“He has never seen the golf course,” Mickelson’s longtime caddie Jim “Bones” Mackay said Wednesday near the driving range at Erin Hills. “It’s certainly a golf course that you would like to see a lot before, but he doesn’t have that luxury.”

Mackay has gone about his job this week, preparing as if they are going to play, only he’s done it without his player. He’s taken detailed notes, maybe more so than usual, and Wednesday walked with Jordan Spieth because, as Mackay put it, Spieth “will break the course down.”

Thursday, Mackay says he’ll go to the course, just as he normally would, and “do what I would do and go at 2:20 and obviously when we’re mathematically eliminated, I’ll probably call Southwest.”

