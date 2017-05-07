2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for Sunday, May 7

Two Stanley Cup Playoff games on Sunday, each featuring a team facing elimination.

Both games will be televised on the NBC networks and streamed online on NBCsports.com.

Everything starts at 3 p.m. ET when the Nashville Predators return home and get another chance to eliminate the St. Louis Blues. The Predators are trying to move on to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in franchise history.

Then, at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN, the Edmonton Oilers will try to force a Game 7 after allowing a three-goal lead to slip away in the final four minutes of Game 5 against the Anaheim Ducks.

Here is everything you need to know about Sunday’s games.

Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Network: NBC (Stream Online Here)

Edmonton Oilers vs. Anaheim Ducks

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream Online Here)



