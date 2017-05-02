2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for Tuesday, May 2

After having just one game on the schedule last night, we’re back to having two tonight.

The New York Rangers will look to be avoid becoming the only team to fall behind 0-3 in the second-round. They’ll have to opportunity to do that at home.

After dropping Game 3 in Nashville, the St. Louis Blues will look to even up their series.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ottawa Senators vs. New York Rangers (Sens lead 2-0)

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)

Watch the highlights from Ottawa’s thrilling double OT win in Game 2

St. Louis Blues vs. Nashville Predators (Preds lead 2-1)

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)

Watching the highlights from Nashville’s Game 3 win

