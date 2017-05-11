2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs conference finals schedule

The third-round series matchups have been set.

The Pittsburgh Penguins gain home-ice advantage against the Ottawa Senators in an Eastern Conference Final that begins on Saturday. Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and the Penguins might have the edge in star power and jewelry, but the Senators have shown that they can upset bigger names, especially when Erik Karlsson‘s on his game.

Meanwhile, the Anaheim Ducks have very little time to celebrate a Game 7 victory against Edmonton, as they’ll face the Nashville Predators in the Western Conference Final starting on Friday. It should be fun to see how Ryan Getzlaf and a stacked lineup fares against a deep defense topped by P.K. Subban and backstopped by a red-hot Pekka Rinne.

Here’s the schedule:

All times ET, subject to change

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Pittsburgh Penguins (M2) vs. Ottawa Senators (A2)

Saturday, May 13, 7pm: Senators @ Penguins | NBC, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports

Monday, May 15, 8pm: Senators @ Penguins | NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

Wednesday, May 17, 8pm: Penguins @ Senators | NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

Friday, May 19, 8pm: Penguins @ Senators | NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

*Sunday, May 21, 3pm: Senators @ Penguins | NBC, CBC, TVA Sports

*Tuesday, May 23, 8pm: Penguins @ Senators | NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

*Thursday, May 25, 8pm: Senators @ Penguins | NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Anaheim Ducks (P1) vs. Nashville Predators (WC2)

Friday, May 12, 9pm: Predators @ Ducks | NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

Sunday, May 14, 7:30pm: Predators @ Ducks | NBCSN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports

Tuesday, May 16, 8pm: Ducks @ Predators | NBCSN, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports

Thursday, May 18, 8pm: Ducks @ Predators | NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

*Saturday, May 20, 7:15pm: Predators @ Ducks | NBC, CBC, TVA Sports

*Monday, May 22, 8pm: Ducks @ Predators | NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

*Wednesday, May 24, 9pm: Predators @ Ducks | NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports



