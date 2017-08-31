2017 SEC Preview: Will it be Alabama and everyone else again?

Conference previews: Big Ten, ACC, Big 12, Pac-12, Group of 5/Independents

We don’t want to overinflate the egos of Alabama fans, but we have to state the obvious. The Tide carried the SEC in 2016.

Who was the second-best team in the SEC last season? Was it Florida, who lost 54-16 to Alabama in the SEC title game? Auburn, who finished 8-5 and scored fewer than 20 points vs. its last three FBS opponents of the season? LSU, who lost to both Alabama, Auburn, and Florida?

It won’t be deja vu all over again in 2017. We think. Auburn should be much improved — and have potentially one of the best quarterbacks in the country — and LSU’s pass game could be better with the addition of offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

In the East, Florida should be one of the better teams in the country provided players stop getting suspended and Georgia could end up with a better overall record than the Gators thanks to UF’s tough schedule.

The SEC is still Alabama’s to lose. But it could be a whole lot more competitive this year.

Teams listed in predicted order of finish.

WEST

Alabama (11-1, 7-1 SEC)

After being at No. 1 in our preseason top 25, it’s only natural to have Alabama at No. 1 in the SEC West. But there could be some drama regarding Alabama’s conference title.

Alabama will be favored in all of its SEC games, but you can’t rule out the possibility of a loss before the Iron Bowl. What if the Tide lose to a team like Texas A&M or Mississippi State on the road? And Auburn makes it through its conference slate undefeated before Nov. 25?

If that happens, the anticipation for the Iron Bowl will be at a level we haven’t seen since 2013. We still like Alabama to win the game, however. And go on to win the SEC title and make the College Football Playoff once again.

Alabama (11-1, 7-1 SEC)

Auburn (10-2, 7-1 SEC)

If there’s a two-loss team making the College Football Playoff, an Auburn team with losses to Clemson and Alabama is a strong contender.

But the likelihood of that happening is pretty damn slim. No two-loss team has ever made the CFP and a two-loss team making the CFP without making its conference title game means some serious chaos has happened.

Auburn’s defense was one of the best in the country in 2016 and defensive coordinator Kevin Steele’s unit should be very good again. If quarterback Jarrett Stidham provides the boost the Tigers’ passing attack needs, Auburn should be as improved as we think. If he doesn’t, and Auburn loses five or more games for the fourth-straight season, there’s going to be chatter about the grip coach Gus Malzahn has on his job.

Auburn (10-2, 7-1 SEC)

LSU (9-3, 5-3)

A 10-2 season is an A+ debut for LSU coach Ed Orgeron. Will it happen?

The Tigers have lost a lot of depth to transfer before the 2017 season, but the top-end talent is still there. RB Derrius Guice won’t make people long for Leonard Fournette and even has a very slim chance at challenging a 2,000-yard season if LSU feeds him the ball.

Offensive coordinator Matt Canada turned Pitt(!) into an offensive juggernaut in 2016 and should boost LSU’s passing attack. Can QB Danny Etling do what Nathan Peterman did in the Panthers’ offense a year ago?

If DE Arden Key doesn’t miss much time recuperating from his shoulder injury, the LSU defense will be feisty once again. If Key is out for a while, then the Tigers may be desperate for some pass rush.

LSU (9-3, 5-3)

Mississippi State (8-4, 4-4)

The Bulldogs are our surprise team in the SEC West. With games at home vs. Alabama and Auburn, MSU could be the spoiler team in the West.

