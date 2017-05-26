2017 Season Early Look: Oakland Raiders vs. Tennessee Titans

The Oakland Raiders start the 2017 regular season with conference rivals Tennessee Titans. Last year, they played them in Week 3 of the regular season. From their preseason matchup, quarterback Marcus Mariota showed off his skills while reminding most with flashes of his Oregon agility. Again, this was the preseason and the regular season matchup was not as easy for the Titans.

Moreover, the Titans are a darkhorse pick to make the playoffs this season. With a burgeoning offensive line, , power run game that looks to punish defenses. This does not look good for the Raiders, as this was a major weak spot last year. Also, in a weird and horrible twist of fate, both quarterbacks broke the same bone on the same day. ALthough Derek Carr emerged luckier of the two and suffered no ligament damage. Mariota was not as lucky, making his recovery much more of a process. But, before the broken bones, both quarterbacks were showing huge leaps from the year prior in multiple areas.

In the draft this year the Titans finally selected a #1 receiver to pair with Mariota to help develop him just like the Raiders did with Carr/Cooper. Also, help on the back end by picking Adoree Jackson with their other 1st round pick, which was one of their glaring weaknesses on defense. The Raiders also got help by picking Gareon Conley with theirs which too was a weakness last season. Coincidentally, these teams mirror each other in more ways than one. But, the one thing that the Raiders have that the Titans don’t is Khalil Mack. This one thing gives the Raiders a huge edge and will tip the scales in their favor in my eyes.

Last year, this game came down to the wire. With a couple of questionable calls by the officials on both ends, the Raiders ended up winning the game 17-10. This year. I suspect a close one again. Truly depending on how either quarterback responds to in-game action after a major injury matters. The Titans will probably look to keep the ball out of Carr’s hands and control the tempo with their run game which will help open up their pass game, Gareon Conley and Obi Melifonwu might be asked to get right in and contribute with Corey Davis, Tajae Sharpe, and Delanie Walker as some of their explosive playmakers. I suspect this will not be a guaranteed W as much as it was last year for the Raiders, though I do expect them to pull this one out.

