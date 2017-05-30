2017 Raiders Season: Five Opposing TE That Cause Headaches

During the Reggie McKenzie Era, the Raiders displayed a constant weakness. For whatever reason, the team consistently struggled with covering the tight end. From Miles Burris to Malcolm Smith, Oakland repeatedly failed to lock down the seam. As a result, tight end ran free, scorching the Raiders. In the hope that change actually arrived, McKenzie retooled the defense. Hiring John Pagano to oversee the defense could serve as the solution to this problem. In 2017, the schedule seems like one tight end problem after another. Here are five tight ends that could give the Raiders fits.

Rob Gronkowski (Patriots) Although Gronk plays in New England; we need to give him his due. He is the best tight end in the NFL. At this rate, he will do down as the best ever. In 88 games, Gronk caught 405 passes, 68 for scores. Additionally, what makes him dangerous is the run after catch. While not a burner, Gronk’s size and strength leads to extra yards. He drags defenders with him. In Mexico, Oakland needs to prevent him from going crazy.

Jordan Reed (Washington) Since Reed plays for a mediocre team and does not draw attention to himself; many fans aren’t appreciative of his skills. When he is lined up in the slot, the ball will find him. When it does, expect a long run after catch. In essence, Reed runs the wide receiver route tree. Under those circumstances, covering him with a linebacker is a recipe for disaster. No Raiders ‘backer can effectively stay with him.

Travis Kelce (Chiefs): Alex Smith’s favorite target and Marquette King’s nemesis lives down the seam. To begin with, Kelce’s angular frame creates separation. Blessed with long arms and instinct, he shields defenders away from the ball. Once Kelce has the ball, he barrels upfield.

Jason Witten (Cowboys): Despite entering the twilight of his career, Witten continues to shine. Last year, the future HOF snagged 69 catches and three touchdowns. Now, those numbers may not jump off the page, but consider his role. Witten is the safety valve for Dak Prescott. With declining speed and quickness, he relies on sharp route running. In that case, look for him on third downs. Yet, he is one tight end that Oakland can use the right linebacker in coverage.

Hunter Henry (Chargers) Fortunately for RaiderNation, longtime nemesis Antonio Gates is slowing down. Meanwhile, his heir apparent begins his career. While Henry does not possess the strength and ability to box out defenders, his ability to separate and find red zone soft spots impresses. At this moment, Henry is a red zone headache. Of his 36 catches in 2016, eight went for scores.

In reality, the Raiders may still have the same issue with blanketing tight ends. If Oakland is to make a deep playoff run, they need to tighten up this problem before it costs them. The roster as it stands can accomplish this. Rookie Obi Melifonwu will need to shoulder some of this burden. His length, speed and athleticism should help.

The post 2017 Raiders Season: Five Opposing TE That Cause Headaches appeared first on Cover32.