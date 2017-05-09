2017 Raiders Season: Early Training Camp Battles

With training camp less than eight weeks away, position battles begin to take shape. There is always a surprise or two in camp. Usually, a lightly regarded player makes the leap and snatches a roster spot from a veteran. The Raiders are no exception. Seth Roberts, Darius Latham, and Jalen Richard spring to mind. The following are the four roster spots up for grabs.

AROUND COVER32

Around the NFL: Dolphins consulted Peyton Manning before making trade for TE, Julius Thomas

cover32 Exclusive: A one-on-one exclusive with new Dolphins’ WR, Drew Morgan

What’s Trending: Former NFL WR, Plaxico Burress, has message for new rookie class

NFL Rumors: Jim Harbaugh to coach the Chicago Bears in 2018

2017 NFL Season: How will the 2017 Falcons’ offense compare to the 2016 season

EJ Manuel vs. Connor Cook:

Granted Cook is the younger player with upside. Yet, OC Todd Downing and Manuel have history. So, that may give him an early leg up. Yet, Manuel reached his ceiling, that is to say, we’ve seen the best possible play from him. There is no next level for him to climb. On the other hand, Cook is a work in progress that hasn’t scratched the surface of his abilities. In this case, Manuel’s biggest enemy is game film. The question remains if Downing and the Raiders can pull anything better from the former Buffalo passer. Or, will Cook cement his claim on the backup job.

Keith McGill vs. Shalom Luani:

In essence, the winner of this battle will have the inside track to see time in subpackages. With teams spreading the field, the need for quality nickel and dime backs sit at a premium. McGill is the bigger defensive back which Reggie McKenzie hoped that could develop. Unfortunately, McGill is just roster filler, at this point. On the other hand, Luani presents a much younger, cheaper player that could excel in a limited defensive role while operating as a special teamer mostly. At age 28, McGill’s stay in Oakland could end any time this summer.

Darius Latham vs. Eddie Vanderdoes:

As mentioned, the Raiders struggled along the defensive interior in 2015. Latham brings activity and hustle to the inside. Never the less, Oakland drafted Vanderdoes higher than most expected for a reason. Opposing quarterbacks felt at ease climbing the ladder to push the ball downfield. Enter Vanderdoes. At rookie camp, he weighed in at 301 pounds, which means he’s taking the push for a starting spot serious. In reality, Vanderdoes’ job is to grab playing time from Latham.

Given these points, the Raiders will make tough decisions before the regular season begins. In years past, the team scrambled to fill the roster with quality dept. Now, they have an abundance of talent. Consequently, a talented Raider will see his release. No one likes this part of the game, but it’s a necessity when building a winner.

The post 2017 Raiders Season: Early Training Camp Battles appeared first on Cover32.