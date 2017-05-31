2017 Raiders Schedule: Five Pass Rushers That Should Worry Fans

For a team that employs one of the three best offensive lines in football, the Raiders still worry about the pass rush. While the offensive line plays rock solid on the interior, the edge occasionally falter. As a result, Derek Carr takes the unnecessary hit. After watching backup suffer through the last two games of the season, Carr’s health is important. With that said, opponents line up to test his resolve. These pass rushers require extra attention.

Von Miller (Broncos): While Miller is a perennial headache, his speed confounds everyone. To look at him, he’s lanky and lean. Yet, his pad level and burst allow him to stand up much larger tackles. Miller practically won the Super Bowl by himself and wreaks havoc everywhere. Last year, the Raiders employed a six-man offensive line to slow the Denver rush down.

Cameron Wake (Dolphins): Despite his age (34), Wake gets upfield with the urgency of a much younger rusher. In addition, his most important trait is his balance. When bolting upfield, Wake seldom attacks out of control. Many rushers will penetrate, but flow past the pocket, vacating an area. In return, the quarterback steps up and finds receiver vertically. Wake breaks down quicker, using his free hand to reach for the passer.

Justin Houston and Tamba Hali (Chiefs): Listed together, these two rivals relish playing the Raiders. Although they are teammates, each uses a different style to get the sack. Houston employs mostly speed. He will loop around a slower tackle with shoulder dip and get home. However, Hali can go with a bull rush or other power based moves. Each feast on Oakland.

Terrell Suggs (Ravens): Since the future Hall of Famer enters his fifteen season, some will dismiss him as over the hill and losing a step. Wrong. Suggs did not test well. After running a 4.8 40, fans and media dismissed him. Now, they fear him. Suggs uses leverage; timing and proper pursuit angles allow him to remain effective.

On balance, the Raiders should have a great year. Yet, sustained pressure from any of the above mentioned five could wreck the season. While McKenzie and Tice remain confident in their tackles, I’m concerned that neither Penn nor whoever starts on the other side lacks the footwork to keep up. On the positive, the return of Lee Smith and the option of a six-man line alleviate any nervousness. If the Raiders can silence these five, a big year can happen.

The post 2017 Raiders Schedule: Five Pass Rushers That Should Worry Fans appeared first on Cover32.